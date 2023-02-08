A drink-driver left tyre marks on the road when he braked heavily to stop for the police.
Glenn Alan Horton, 47, of Margaret Street, was driving along Bathurst Road about 1.15am on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Horton was unrepresented when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
"It just makes you realise that when you drink and drive, it's a practice that that can hurt other people and kill other people," Horton said reflecting on what he learnt in the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program.
He said that lesson, "helps me to not do it, I've got to wake up to myself."
Horton also asked for leniency when it came to the loss of his licence saying he had a sick family member in Wagga Wagga who is sick and he wants to be able to visit them.
According to court documents, police were conducting random breath testing and saw the van Horton was driving to pull over.
Police caught up to the vehicle, which quickly pulled left into the breakdown lane, locking its brakes and leaving two dark tyre marks on the roadway near the Cox Avenue intersection.
Police activated their lights and stopped at the back of the van and spoke with Horton, who was the sole occupant.
According to the police, Horton was slurring his words and produced a positive result to the breath test.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for breath analysis and returned a mid-range reading of 0.105.
Magistrate David Day convicted Horton for mid-range drink-driving and placed him on a 12-month community corrections order.
"You should have felt affected at 0.1 and if you didn't, you drink too much ... at 0.1 everybody is affected," Mr Day said.
Mr Day also disqualified Horton's driver's licence for one month.
It was the minimum, mandatory disqualification period and took into partial satisfaction the licence suspension he had already served that was ordered by the police.
"His licence was suspended," Mr Day said.
He said Horton also had two previous driving offences but they "were a long time ago".
"They were serious," Mr Day said.
He said in 2006 Horton refused a breath analysis.
Mr Day also ordered Horton to obtain an interlock licence and have an interlock device installed for 12 months once his disqualification period ends.
