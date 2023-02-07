Central Western Daily

Everything at this week's Orange City Council meeting 07/02/23

William Davis
By William Davis
February 8 2023 - 4:00am
Orange City Council meeting 07/02/23.

Return of greyhound racing to Orange, repair of "dangerous" roads, and the push to downsize council featured at this week's Civic Centre meeting.

