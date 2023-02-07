Return of greyhound racing to Orange, repair of "dangerous" roads, and the push to downsize council featured at this week's Civic Centre meeting.
Ongoing damage to a popular landmark, dog attacks, new developments, funding for community events, proposed renaming of the airport terminal, Acknowledgement of Country protocol, and marriage of a councillor also earned mentions.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep-dive stories will be published in coming days.
A staff report outlining possible requirements of a new greyhound track in Orange was requested by Cr Jeff Whitton.
"There may be an opportunity ... I'm not suggesting council fund that or support it. It's just about understanding what that would mean," he said.
Cr Tony Mileto - Nationals candidate for Orange at the upcoming state election - argued Bathurst should first be contacted for clarification on its intentions following closure of Kennerson Park. Council supported this.
"As I've always said ... if Bathurst doesn't want the track or can't find another location, I'm happy for the discussion to occur here," Mileto said.
Orange City Council voted to send a letter to the federal government requesting it match recent state grant funding for regional road repairs.
Following a push from Cr Jack Evans, NSW National Parks will also be approached to inspect and fund repairs of the road to the Mount Canobolas summit.
The plan to downsize council appears to be a non-starter. Eight of 11 councillors voted against holding a referendum on reducing the number of elected representatives by 25 per cent.
A reported spike in dog attacks across Orange at the backend of 2022 was flagged by Cr Tammy Greenhalgh. Staff said warmer temperatures and increased outdoor activity was likely the primary cause.
Funding was approved to subsidise community organisations and events including Orange Community Broadcasters, Anson Street School, Housing Plus, Orange Lions Club, and Wangarang Industries.
A push to rename Orange's airport terminal after legendary aviator Jim Hazelton was deferred until after the next Airport Committee meeting. The matter will likely come back to council in about three months.
New measures to curb ongoing vandalism and environmental damage at the Ploughmans Wetlands were briefly outlined by staff. Raising the water level to reduce accessibility of low-lying areas was flagged as one possibility.
Approval for 17 private development applications was granted. These include demolitions, tree removals, and renovation of several Summer Street shops. Staff greenlit a further 23 under "delegated authority" during the Christmas break.
Councillor Jack Evans requested leave throughout March for his upcoming wedding. He is due to return for the April 4 meeting.
"I'd like to wish Councillor Evans and Kaitlyn all the very best for the future," Cr Whitton said.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for February 21, 2023.
