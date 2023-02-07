More than 1200 people settled into Redmond Oval on Saturday afternoon for the return of the popular Millfest community event.
Overwhelmingly declared a success the free event featured eight food stalls including the Orange Pie Company and Spilt Milk ice cream, five drink stalls that included Pioneer Brewing and the Millthorpe Wine Collective as well as 26 retail stalls that kept the shoppers happy.
So popular was the event that Spilt Milk sold out of their 480 litres of ice cream and both Pioneer Brewing and Paddock to Plate woodfire pizza also sold out.
Entertainment was provided by local musicians and the kids enjoyed being able to run free.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
