Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

All the smiling faces from the 2023 Orange Public School swimming carnival

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 8 2023 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School is back and the summertime swimming carnivals have begun. Photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman will be busy snapping smiling children this February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.