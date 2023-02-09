Villages across the Cabonne Shire have been allocated more than $990,000 in shared funding to either improve existing footpaths or construct new ones.
Funds secured through the NSW Nationals and Liberal governments, the biggest pot of gold will go to the flood-recovering town of Cudal for more than $300,000 to improve its pathways.
Pedestrian facilities will be expanded between Cudal Public School on Wall Street and the Anglican Church on Toogong Street, ploughing $170,000 into the first of two projects for the small town.
The second $150,000 stream will go toward constructing a new footpath in Cudal, though its exact location is not confirmed.
Cumnock will receive a new walking path with $140,000 secured, while Canowindra is allocated $130,000 to improve general pedestrian access.
Projects to improve current footpaths in Manildra secured $110,000, while a new footpath in Yeoval between Bevan Street and Long Point Road will be constructed with $100,000 funding.
Yeoval's funding bucket also includes another $90,000 to further improve pedestrian access in the town.
A new footpath will be installed in Eugowra with $60,000 allocated and Molong has secured $40,000 for better walking options around the village.
Mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Beatty said the key objectives of council developing its Pedestrian Access and Mobility Plan were to "accurately reflect the current circumstances in the villages".
The proposal's aim was to identify additional works needed across the shire.
"This was facilitating improvements in the level of personal mobility and safety for pedestrians with disabilities and older persons [as] the census data shows our villages have an ageing population and a large portion of young families," Cr Beatty said.
These projects also encourage active transport, which has proven to have many health and environmental benefits for the community.- Mayor of Cabonne Kevin Beatty on benefits for pedestrians across the region.
The funding comes under the Get NSW Active 2023 program, which was designed to boost more walking and cycling options for the region's residents and tourists.
Minister for regional transport and Roads, Sam Farraway said the two governments are focussed on building "infrastructure that matters" to make daily life easier for regional communities.
"[Money] will go towards strengthening active transport links in the community, giving people more options to get from A to B in a way that doesn't always involve getting in the car," Mr Farraway said.
Particularly for vulnerable groups in the community, minister for active transport Rob Stokes said the disadvantages without proper pedestrian access is a "barrier" and are a right for these people to have.
"For children, older people, parents pushing prams or people with disabilities, a street without a footpath isn't an inconvenience," he said.
"It's a barrier to moving freely in public space."
The Central Western Daily is still awaiting response from Cabonne Council to confirm the starting dates for these projects.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
