Kurt Toole, 32, to be sentenced in Bathurst District Court for drug supply charges he committed while on parole

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 7:00pm
'He deserves the chance': Kurt Toole hopes for release from prison as sentence date approaches

A Bathurst drug supplier's suspenseful time behind bars may soon come to an end with his judgment day set after months spent in segregation.

