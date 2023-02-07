'He deserves the chance': Kurt Toole hopes for release from prison as sentence date approaches

A Bathurst drug supplier's suspenseful time behind bars may soon come to an end with his judgment day set after months spent in segregation.
Kurt Toole, 32, of Sunbright Road, Kelso, has been confined to a jail cell in Bathurst Correctional Centre since October 5 last year when he entered pleas of guilty to two counts of supplying prohibited drugs and affray.
Two further supply prohibited drugs greater than indictable charges, to which he has not pleaded guilty or been convicted of, will also be taken into account on sentencing, in what is known as a "Form 1" procedure.
During Toole's two-day sentence hearing across Sydney District Courts on February 4 and 6, extensive material - including CCTV footage from a fight at the Oxford Hotel, three intercepted phone calls, subpoenas, affidavits and documents - was submitted by the Crown.
Toole's defence barrister, D Jordan SC told Judge Graham Turnbull during his oral submissions there were a number of reasons why Toole should be released from prison onto an intensive correction order (ICO).
The reasons described by Mr Jordan in open court included the delay in charges and court proceedings, "harsh" custody circumstances brought on by a relative's political role, and his previous steps towards rehabilitation by regular drug testing and psychiatric support.
"We submit this case exemplifies in which the ICO is designed to work. If Mr Toole is to remain in full time custody, the positive changes that have transformed his life will at least be put into jeopardy with potentially very harsh ramifications," Mr Jordan said.
"The unusual hardship imposed by conditions of the offender's custody for reasons entirely beyond his control mean he has been placed in segregation. Segregation was imposed on Mr Toole as per the request from the Governor at Bathurst ... because Mr Toole is the brother of the current serving Minister for Police and Deputy Premier of NSW.
"It is an unusual sentence in a way because it's one of those cases where someone who has a very unfortunate history has really put in to get out of that. In our respectful submissions, Mr Toole deserves the opportunity."
Evidence given in court by Toole's sister, Carmel Vogelsang - who is a serving police officer - gave rise to why she believed Toole rekindled his drug supplying and connections with those associated.
"He felt alone, he was living in the house by himself. Kurt knows we were there for him and would do anything for him. He thinks he's got to be tough in front of us and not make us worry about him," she said.
"You can ask anyone in the family, he doesn't ask for help even when he knows he needs it. It's not my opinion. I know my brother, I visited him every month that he served eight years in prison as a kid.
"When he went to jail he was a happy, beautiful kid. I was so worried when he got out he was ruined but you know what? ... I've never seen him look so good and positive. I'm not just saying that because it's Kurt."
Ms Vogelsang's relationship with Toole was tested by the Crown prosecutor, A Paddison, who entered a phone call between the siblings as one of the three phone intercepts prior to Ms Vogelsang hearing the audio, at the request of the defence.
"You heard a call today in court which were calls between your brother and [co-accused]. Did it surprise you that your brother was in contact with him as late as March 2021?" Ms Paddison asked.
"It didn't totally surprise me, I know some people had been trying to contact Kurt and he was trying to keep his distance. He would come up with excuses ... I do know some of the people he was in contact with," Ms Vogelsang said.
"Is it the case you're cherry picking what you put to the court to make your brother's case look better ... do you just have blinkers on when it comes to him?," Ms Paddison put to Ms Vogelsang.
"No. I've reported things about my brother before because I am a police officer. You can ask [name]," Ms Vogelsang replied.
"Could it be the case you didn't really know what your brother was doing and who he was going it with?" Ms Paddison asked.
"Correct," Ms Vogelsang said.
Following the defence's heavy focus on case delays, Ms Paddison said during her submissions the months between the offences taking place, the charges being laid, and court appearances afforded Toole the opportunity to get rehabilitation to improve his case.
"This was part of an ongoing drug investigation involving more than one person. Should one be arrested before another, there's a risk of the police losing evidence. It's not unusual and the delay is not significant," Ms Paddison said.
"The [normal] 'delay' has worked in favour of the offender because it has afforded him the ability to demonstrate rehabilitation. He can't complain about a delay and then say Your Honour would be in favour of an ICO because of it.
"The timing of what has been put forward as positive signs of rehabilitation - sessions with a psychiatrist, regular drug screening - these are all things that took place after his arrest. He was still ringing his co-offender.
"He is [in the Sentence Assessment Report] saying he was approached by the co-offender and asked to supply, Toole reluctantly said yes and felt he had to go through it.
He is still lying about his involvement and trying to lay blame at the feet of his co-offender rather than taking ownership of his offending.- Crown prosecutor, A Paddison
Judge Turnbull agreed with Ms Paddison's submissions regarding Toole's apparent lack of reluctance and said he struggled to accept Toole was pressured into supplying drugs.
"To get eight ounces [of cocaine], you don't go down to the local IGA in a country environment. If I look at his role, he's obviously been able to source and provide it at the proper weight and quality," Judge Turnbull said.
"The ability to source that amount of drugs, that's normally someone up the hierarchy in a range of drugs. These are offences that carry 15 years in prison and he was on parole for supplying drugs at the time ... He was completely undeterred by an eight year jail sentence for the same offence," Ms Paddison said.
Mr Jordan described Toole's offending as below "mid-range" and said it happened over "a short period of 11 days to [supply] one person". Ms Paddison, however, rejected the submission and said his offending was toward the higher end.
"It's above mid-range, especially in terms of the 224 grams [of amphetamine]. I make that submission when looking at the quantity and his role. It's 24 grams shy of the commercial quantity," she said.
Judge Turnbull told the court he would require time to adequately assess the material and submissions before he could hand down sentence.
Toole, while still on remand in custody, will appear in person at Bathurst District Court on April 5 for sentence.
