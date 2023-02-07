Orange City Council has confirmed that some of the Leewood Drive chemical spill has entered stormwater drains.
Three people were taken to Orange Health Service after several hundred litres of a cleaning chemical spilled onto a driveway on Tuesday, February 7.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the scene at 10.20am following reports a vessel containing the chemical had ruptured.
NSW Ambulance was also called with one person in their 40s treated for skin irritation.
Council manager of communications and engagement Nick Redmond said they were working with authorities on how to deal with any spillage that may have entered East Orange Creek.
"Orange City Council were on the scene in Leewood Drive to assist NSW Fire and Rescue as they responded to a chemical spill in a local business, involving some caustic cleaning product," he said.
"A quantity of the product has got into stormwater drains before Council crews moved to close off the drains. Council has not been pumping from stormwater harvesting recently.
"Council staff are taking advice from the EPA about the nature of the chemicals and how to deal with any substance that has got into a nearby creek (East Orange).
"Council staff will be working with the business owner to manage the on-site clean-up."
NSW Ambulance Inspector Thomas Doolan praised the performance of emergency services.
"Multiple patients were exposed to a cleaning chemical after several hundred litres of the product spilled onto a driveway," he said.
"Due to the nature of the incident, NSW Ambulance worked closely with NSW Fire and Rescue to ensure the scene was safe.
"One person was suffering from some skin irritation to their arms consistent with exposure to the product, while three other patients were taken to hospital as a precaution.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics stayed on scene while NSW Fire and Rescue continued their HAZMAT procedure and clean-up efforts.
"This was a great multi-agency effort which ensured safety for our crews and the best possible outcome for the patients."
Superintendent Adam Dewberry earlier told the Central Western Daily that there was concern some of the chemical had spilled into drains and that Orange City Council were on location and working with emergency services.
"There was concern that some of it has gone into the drain," he said.
"However that is being tracked now and we will be working with council and the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
"The spill has been stopped and bunded and drains have been blocked so it doesn't spread."
Safework NSW will also be contacted as a matter of procedure.
Leewood Drive remains open with traffic cones in place. Drivers should exercise caution.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
