The push to downsize Orange City Council has attracted wide ranging views. A public vote to decide the matter appears possible.
Tuesday night's meeting will feature debate on cutting the elected body from 12 members to nine via referendum. Former Mayor Reg Kidd raised the issue in 2021.
Every councillor was contacted by the Central Western Daily for comment on the proposal. Responses are attached in full below.
Proponents said the move would cut costs for ratepayers and bring Orange inline with similarly sized LGAs across the region including Bathurst, Blayney, Dubbo, and Cabonne.
Critics argue it would increase the likelihood of politically-driven bloc voting, reduce diversity, weaken community representation, and attract higher spending to election campaigns.
Removing three councillors would save ratepayers about $100,000 every year. In 2021 council spent about $44 million on wages and other expenses for its 637 staff.
In papers for the upcoming meeting Orange City Council staff recommend the current 12-member layout is retained.
Seven councillors indicate they will consider voting for a referendum. Just six votes would be required if the motion comes prior to Mayor Jason Hamling's return from leave in March.
Under section 16 of the Local Government Act 1993, altering a NSW council's size requires resident approval at least one year ahead of the next election.
If a referendum goes ahead it would likely be held parallel to the 2024 election, with the downsize coming into effect the following cycle.
Orange City Council would be responsible for dissemination of balanced explanatory material outlining "both sides" of the debate.
Councillor responses are attached in full below. Cr Melanie McDonell did not provide a response. Mayor Jason Hamling is on extended leave.
"I think the referendum should be put to ratepayers for them to decide how many councillors they feel should represent them.
My personal view is that I would support reducing numbers as a cost saving measure.
Councillors quite rightly have a responsibility to promote efficiency and cost saving within council. It would be nice if we could demonstrate the same logic applies to ourselves."
"I have no problem with this motion and am happy for it to be debated.
There are obviously pro and cons but ultimately it would be for the people of Orange to decide and that's how it should be.
Lower numbers reduces the diversity and increases the workload for the remaining councillors, but hey, I'm a big fan of quality over quantity."
"I am quite happy with the 12 Councillor system we have in place. It provides a great cross section of the community encompassing different age, gender and work backgrounds and has worked well.
I would, however, like to see the question put to a public vote. At the end of the day the citizens are the people we support and whose opinions we value and stand by. I would gladly support what the community wants.
I think if we were to look at cutting numbers we could look at 10 councillors in total. I base that recommendation on the premise that there will be times councillors may be away and that number would still leave a reasonable number in the chamber to debate issues."
"Orange already reduced our councillor numbers from 14 to 12 at the 2008 election and I think it's a number that works well for a growing regional city.
In general I think that if anything we need more elected representatives at all levels of government as our population grows, so that communities have genuine and accessible democratic representation.
Also, diversity in our elected representatives is important, both in terms of the people elected and the range of views they bring to debates.
At the last election, the final three Councillors elected included the only councillor aged in their twenties, the first Indigenous councillor in Orange, and one of the three women to be elected.
Orange City Council has a strong Community Committee system that provides for ongoing collaboration of Councillors with community members giving input into our strategies, and I wouldn't want to see that reduced because Councillors are being stretched and can't adequately cover the important work involved."
"I am undecided at the moment ... when you compare us to others similar regional councils with nine we are a city council that is growing with a lot of committees that we all sit on.
The smaller ones with nine only meet once a month ... I am keen to see the debate in the chamber."
"I think the referendum should be put to ratepayers for them to decide how many councillors they feel should represent them.
My personal view is that I would support reducing numbers as a cost saving measure.
Councillors quite rightly have a responsibility to promote efficiency and cost saving within council, it would be nice if we could demonstrate the same logic applies to ourselves."
"I think you'd be tampering with the grassroots of local government and that to me is probably a no-no at this stage.
There really hasn't been enough discussion about the pros and cons of it. I'm happy for it to be debated and see where it goes from there.
What worries me a little bit is the fact ... bloc voting could take control.
You also loose that representation and diversity. You look at the situation now ... we'd have lost Frances [Kinghorne], Jack [Evans], and Gerald [Power] - there's a fair bit of diversity in those three as well.
Also when you reduce the numbers you up the ante about how people campaign and increase the dollar value.
Some people represent the community extremely well but don't have the money to back up a campaign. To me it doesn't make sense, but I'm happy to see the debate."
"I don't see a reason for Orange to reduce to nine.
It's easy to reduce the number of voices from the community, but would be very difficult to increase that number should you decide it was a bad decision for the community.
At the end of the day councillors don't work for council ... we're election members of the community and their voice. Sometimes councillors forget that.
Orange is a prosperous city and growing. If you reduce the number even by three then basically the ability to have diversity on council is restricted so you're not really getting a cross section of the community.
There is also a fair workload for councillors to be involved with on council.
If you just look at it like dollars and cents and want to really cut heads like a commercial company does, you're not really saving that money ... you're losing three representatives from the community.
You don't just want people on council who are able to afford it."
"What I believe is the discussion is still warranted.
That's based on the fact council and councillors should be continually looking at ways for delivering the most effective and cost efficient service to the ratepayers.
I don't have any issue with their being 12 councillors. My observation with this council is they've been very productive and doing a good job so I see no reason to change that.
I think if we change from 12 to nine some of the councillors who were elected late such as Gerald Power, Jack Evans, and Frances Kinghorne - councillors such as those have been really good contributors and I wouldn't like to see a case where they're lost ... I think that would be a terrible loss to the community of Orange."
"This is a routine thing we do ... I'm happy to have the discussion and see where we go."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.