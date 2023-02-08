Top three Young Woman zone finalists selected to compete at Sydney Royal Easter Show

A highly competitive group of 20 entrants made the judges earn their keep during the weekend's Zone 6 final for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition, in Orange.
It is the first time the event has been held in Orange since 1999.
Various events were held as part of the final including a dinner for 220 guests at the Orange Ex-Services' Club, which was also the finale of the zone level judging.
AgShows NSW director, Tim Capp said at the dinner that the competition was about celebrating the entrants as leaders and contributors to their communities' future.
He said the objectives were to identify young ambassadors to promote the Sydney Royal Easter Show and the agricultural show movement across NSW.
"And it is to continue to be young rural women with purpose and ambition playing a significant role in the overall development of rural youth in NSW," he said.
This was one of the most challenging and yet rewarding experiences I have had to do with a zone final and to just be able to choose three (to progress to Sydney) was a very difficult decision for all of us judges.- AgShows NSW director Tim Capp
"This program is designed to benefit the individual, local show society, their communities and agriculture.
"Along the way, the interview, presenting, communication and networking skills are all strengthened and this can and does create new life opportunities for young women."
The competition was also an experience for the judges, as ACM Agriculture NSW and national commercial manager,Matthew De La Hunty, attested.
"This was one of the most challenging and yet rewarding experiences I have had to do with a zone final and to just be able to choose three (to progress to Sydney) was a very difficult decision for all of us judges," he said.
The three who cemented their place in the state final at Sydney Royal, to be held April 6-23, include Sarah Wood, Cowra Show Society, Joanna Balcombe, Canowindra Show Society, and Maree Pobje, Dubbo Show Society.
Sarah works as a dental assistant and is studying a bachelor of animal science at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga.
Her ambitions include being selected for a Bachelor of Veterinary Science/Veterinary Biology at CSU and to work in rural and remote areas to provide specialised veterinary care.
She also aspires to work in a consultancy role for primary producers in reproduction and nutrition.
Canowindra's representaitive, Joanna Balcombe, who also attended CSU Wagga Wagga, initially studying a Bachelor of Animal Science in 2018 before changing to a Bachelor of Agricultural Science in 2019, which she completed in 2022, has been a regular competitor in judging competitions for meat, wool, grain, fruit and vegetables.
In 2017 she was awarded state champion in meat sheep junior judging and went on to win the national championship at Royal Melbourne Show.
Joanna has also been involved with her local show, including as a competitor and helps on the family farm, in particular with her family's stud sheep.
Dubbo's finalist, Maree Pobje, studied a Bachelor of Accounting and Agribusiness and has taken on a position in the grain brokerage industry.
The avid gardener also likes to be self-sufficient and prides herself on being able to grow her own fruit and vegetables, while also growing Australian natives in her garden.
Through her role in the grain industry, she has relocated from Dubbo to Tottenham.
Both her remoteness and the prevelance of men in her industry are driving forces for her to forge a career and to encourage other young women to do the same in the grains industry.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.