Central Western Daily
Updated

Ram-raid, cash stolen at Dubbo Regional Airport

By Newsroom
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene at Dubbo Regional Airport just before 9am on Tuesday morning. Picture by Tom Barber

Thieves in two vehicles have crashed through the front doors of the Dubbo Regional Airport terminal in a ram raid, escaping with cash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.