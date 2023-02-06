Police are on site at Dubbo Regional Airport after two vehicles were driven through the front doors of the terminal.
Police were working with staff at the airport on Tuesday morning following the incident.
Dubbo Regional Council released a statement on Tuesday morning confirming operations were continuing at the airport but details around the vehicles and the incident remain unconfirmed.
Police have been contacted for comment.
More to come...
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.