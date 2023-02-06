Central Western Daily
Breaking

Police on scene after vehicles drive through Dubbo Regional Airport terminal doors

By Newsroom
Updated February 7 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were at Dubbo Regional Airport on Tuesday morning. File picture

Police are on site at Dubbo Regional Airport after two vehicles were driven through the front doors of the terminal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.