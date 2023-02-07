With a full slate of games to trawl through, we were anything but short of talented performances to pick from this week.
While there were runs galore in some games, the bowlers were far from left out in this edition of the Central Western Daily's Orange and District Cricket Association team of the week.
Without further rambling, let's see which 11 stood out above the rest on this occasion.
Spear-heading our batting line-up in a man who may have breathed life back into Centrals' season.
The last time Dean featured in the CWD was when he was carving it up with the ball; on this occasion, it was his work with the willow that has earned him recognition.
With the red and blacks having just the one win to their third grade season, they needed something special against Cavaliers to reignite their finals hopes.
In stepped Dean, who in just his second match of the season, produced a swashbuckling 106 off 64 deliveries.
Lending him a hand at the top of the order will be a fellow Centrals star.
Although Danielson wasn't able to lead his side to victory (more on that later), he was able to put up one heck of a fight.
Chasing 292 (yep, you read that right) for victory was always going to be challenge akin to Sisyphus, but Danielson gave it a fair crack, finishing with 52.
But the winners of the game were well and truly Gladdy and it was Wilson who lead from the front.
While three players got past the 50 mark, only Wilson continued to make his presence felt after that, finishing with a well-played 76.
While they would like to think of themselves as third-graders through and through, the Gladstone boys are proving they can match it with anyone and everyone in the second grade competition, having now knocked off both of last year's grand finalists in consecutive weeks.
The off-spinning all-rounder was all class against CYMS on Saturday.
Opening the batting with Warriors legend Bill McKay, the pair put it to the green and golds for the opening stand.
But it was Wasil's chance-filled 49 which ultimately proved the turning point as City set CYMS 172 for victory.
Not to be forgotten, Wasil then backed up his performance with ball in hand. He would finish with 3-19 as City ran out 20 run victors in the top-of-the-table clash.
The CYMS Centenary Cup boys are exciting, we'll give them that.
It seems as though every week they're playing in a down-to-the-wire game and this occasion was no different.
Wright's 30 helped CYMS set a middling total of 110, but after they had City 7-30, it appeared as though the game was done and dusted.
There were nearly some lower-order heroics, led by Charlie Hodges, to get City over the line, but they would ultimately fall six runs short of victory.
Wright once again played a crucial roll in his all-rounder duties, bagging 2-21.
Pavy is no stranger to the TOTW and he was back at it once again against Centrals.
Although the third-graders were ultimately outdone by the previously mentioned Ike Dean, it was Pavy's quick-fire 58 from 39 balls which gave Cavs a shot in the first place.
If you thought we were done praising Gladdy, then boy, were you wrong. You don't score 291 and not get multiple TOTW selections, and Weller's case was clear as day.
Not only did he bag a half-century, he was instrumental in ensuring they got the job done with the ball.
All-in-all, Weller would finish the match with 3-36 and 56 runs; not a bad day out at all.
Fang was all bite on Saturday as he kept City's hot-streak rolling along.
Taking on the struggling second grade students, Rutledge was in fine form as he tore apart the defending premiers' top order.
But the great man wasn't satisfied with just the three scalps, with the opening bowler reintroduced later in the innings to bag one for wicket, just for safe keeping.
Is there anything Matt Pearson can't do? Well, miss out on TOTW honours might be one of them after he put forward another spectacular performance with bat and ball.
First, it was his work with the bat that would end up giving City the runs they needed for victory with a well-played 21, before skittling CYMS' lower-order with 5-14.
These two couldn't be separated on Saturday, so why start now.
In what was by far the best one-two combination going around the lower grades, Mansell and Fairley were the only Cavs second graders to have a bowl and it was easy to see why.
Fairley bagged 4-13 off 7.5 overs, while Mansell secured the Michelle, finishing with 5-20 off his eight. Throw a run out into the mix and Spring Hill were skittled for just 35.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.