When you hear the name Staniforth around the Central West, one's mind would usually gravitate towards Nigel, the recently-retired Emus captain.
But you know what they say; it's out with the old and in with the new, with the rugby legend's daughter now carving it up in the pool.
Not only did Mila Staniforth take home more victories than she could count at the recent Orange Public School swimming carnival, she broke a nearly 40-year-old record held by none other than former Olympian, Anna Windsor.
"It was really cool," Staniforth said of eclipsing Windsor's time of 38.9 seconds in the 50 metre freestyle, before later admitting she "did not really" know who the Olympian was prior to her race.
Although the year four student bested Windsor's mark by 0.4 seconds, Mila was a little disappointed she didn't beat it by more.
"Freestyle is my favourite stroke, but I can go faster than what I did," she said, noting that her personal best in the event was "37-point-something seconds."
Having gone to the state carnival the past two years, Mila's goal for 2023 was to progress all the way through to nationals.
Orange Public's deputy principal, Rebecca Hilton Brown, was all praise for the young superstar.
"For the last three years across swimming, athletics and cross country, Mila has established herself as quite a well-rounded sportsperson," she said.
"To get the reward of breaking that old record, while we're very excited, we're probably not surprised."
The deputy principal can still recall meeting Windsor during her own school days, so to see one of the Orange resident's records broken brought back many a memory.
"It's very exciting to have it broken at the school level, but it is also quite prestigious to have a record held by a former Olympian like Anna Windsor," she said.
"I was in year six when she was going to the Olympic Games, so she came and visited state, so for me to see her name there when I had met her as a famous swimmer, was quite exciting.
"Seeing one of the kids come through and break one of her records, it does give you confirmation that they are an outstanding athlete."
Those hoping for their own chance to break one of the Olympian's records need not fear though, with Windsor still holding the school record for the nine-year-old girls 50m freestyle (43.6 seconds), girls 8-10 50m backstroke (47.4) and girls 8-10 50m breaststroke (51.4).
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
