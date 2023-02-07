Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Health

TAFE NSW joins forces with Ramsay Health Care to address nurse shortfall in Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange could soon see an influx of new nurses following the announcement of a new partnership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.