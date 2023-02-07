Orange could soon see an influx of new nurses following the announcement of a new partnership.
TAFE NSW is joining forces with private health provider Ramsay Health Care to provide a direct pathway for students into the workforce.
Ramsay Health Care run both Dudley Private Hospital and the Ramsay Clinic in Orange.
Diploma of Nursing students will have a work placement as part of their studies and will now also automatically have an interview for full-time work after graduation.
Orange has been the site for several nursing strikes in the past 12 months.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association has previously sited understaffing and a lack of nurse to patient ratios as areas of concern for the region.
TAFE NSW Nursing Discipline Leader Zachary Byfield said the institution had a role to play in addressing the nursing shortfall.
"The pandemic has reinforced the vital role our nurses play in our communities and TAFE NSW is committed to ensuring a steady pipeline of nursing graduates across the state," Mr Byfield said.
"This partnership ensures TAFE NSW nursing students become part of the Ramsay workforce while still studying and gives them a practical experience of their course material."
Ramsay Health Care Chief Nurse and Clinical Services Director, Dr Bernadette Eather said the students would benefit from on the job training while still studying.
"Ramsay Health Care has a wonderful relationship with TAFE NSW and we're excited to take this a step further by offering cadetship places to TAFE NSW Diploma of Nursing students," she said.
"The cadets will gain valuable experience and genuine insight into what it's like working in the healthcare industry as a nurse.
"They will get to partner with experienced Ramsay Health Care nurses who are committed to providing excellent health care for their patients."
