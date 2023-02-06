Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Western Rams defeat Macarthur Wests Tigers 32-14 in Laurie Daley Cup round one

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 6 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He might not have played the full game, but Orange CYMS' Toby Gibson saw enough from the bench to be seriously impressed by the talent that surrounds him in the Western Rams Laurie Daley Cup side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.