Style and space for the whole family

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday February 10: 27 Plumb Street, Blayney:
A stunning property on almost half an acre freehold in a spectacular location, this home has so much appeal and offers something for the whole family.
With resort-style living and understated opulence being the standouts, this property is certainly worthy of your inspection.
There is attention to detail throughout the home with plenty of features for everyone.
27 Plumb Street offers four generous sized bedrooms, all with built-in-robes, while the main also provides a private ensuite and is bathed in natural light.
The Master-built kitchen provides all the modern necessities including electric oven and cooktop, stainless steel dishwasher, and solid timber bench tops with plenty of storage.
There is room for everyone including the large rumpus room that is fitted with a wood fireplace, along with a separate, generous-sized living room.
Both rooms are fitted with french doors which open up onto the gorgeous, wrap-around verandah.
Comfort is guaranteed all year round with ducted heating throughout on top of the rumpus room's wood fireplace, and ducted reverse cycle air conditioning.
Outside the home, a large covered alfresco area provides the ultimate space to entertain family and friends all year round.
The area consists of a separate pitched roof pavilion along with a 10.2 metre by 3.7 metre inground, swimming pool, both of which are complimented by the immaculate established gardens.
There is also an enormous 12 metre by 8 metre lock-up garage, providing enough room for four cars or to store your caravan or boat, provide plenty of storage space, or even add a private retreat to the mezzanine level.
27 Plumb Street is just a quick stroll to all Blayney has to offer including cafés, schools, the aquatic centre and parkas.
New owners will be just a short 25 minute drive to the larger hubs of Orange and Bathurst, or 10 minutes to the quaint villages of Millthorpe and Carcoar.
Opportunities of this standard seldom come to market in Blayney.
This property is simply stunning and has everything a family could need or want.
If you are after an executive residence in a blue ribbon location, book an inspection to appreciate 27 Plumb Street.
