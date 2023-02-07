Hundreds, hundreds, hundreds.
It's what we love to see here at the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket team of the week column.
We love four-wicket hauls too, and it seems everyone in the competition was chasing one.
So without further ado, let's get into it.
A decent weekend for the Rugby regular, scoring runs in Bonnor Cup on Friday night against Orange City before getting into his work on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Singh, he was a victim of his team's success, being left stranded on 94 not out as Rugby Union declared on 3/174, chasing an outright win over Bathurst City Redbacks.
Can't stop, won't stop.
Cooper Brien's rich vein of form continued on Saturday with the opening batsman whacking another century to score the majority of runs for his side in a dominant day against Centrals.
A classic cool, calm and collected innings from the City Colts veteran who showed patience against Orange City.
Gardner simply waited for the bad ball to arrive during his 74 off 131 balls with nine 4's and two 6's hit.
The only down side for Gardner was he fell victim to the sweet nothings of yours truly.
He might've opened on the weekend, but there's no way we could leave out the CYMS vice-captain for his patient innings at Riawena.
Hitting 55 of the best, Daburger has put his side in a very solid position against ORC.
Another one batting a bit lower than he did on Saturday, but the youngster would do the job for this side wherever he bats.
Hitting 70 against ORC, Tink combined with his vice-captain for a big partnership as CYMS stamps its authority as one of the leading BOIDC teams.
It's almost criminal for someone not to go big at Loco Oval and Casey was that man for City Colts against Orange City.
In a relatively chance-less innings, Casey brought up his century right on the drinks break, allowing City Colts to declare at 7/284.
His heart might have been in his mouth when he smacked the ball back to Tom Markey on 99 but fortunately the leg-spinner couldn't hold on to what would've been a fluke of a catch.
With so many quality performances with the bat, we couldn't get the Rugby Union opener in his usual spot but we had to get him in the team for his bowling effort.
Bowling his right arm off spinners, Macpherson nabbed 4/22 from 12 overs, making him the main destroyer in a Bathurst City innings that could only reach 102.
Another player that isn't too familiar with the lower order.
However, Slattery is in the same position as Macpherson, not scoring a big total but taking plenty of wickets.
His 4/33 was a big reason behind Centrals' low total of 109.
Another St Pat's bowler doing the job.
While Slattery had 4/33, Fearnley took bragging rights with 4/21 as St Pat's chase an outright victory over Centrals.
The finest bowling performance of Saturday, without a doubt.
When Russell Gardner decided that was enough for City Colts with the bat, he would've been hoping his bowlers matched his ambition.
Henderson did that with aplomb, knocking over yours truly very early on before continuing to rip through, finishing with 4/7 off 8 overs as Orange City looks to fight back on Saturday at 4/52.
The warhorse can't be stopped.
Ask BJ to bowl 50 overs in a day and he'd probably do it.
One of the most underrated bowlers in the BOIDC, Johnson finished with 4/69 from 23 overs, including the important wicket of Josh Toole who could've easily got comfortable at Loco.
Team of the week leader board:
Five appearances - Jameel Qureshi, Cooper Brien.
Four appearances - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, David Rogerson, Hugh Parsons, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark, Ed Morrish, Connor Slattery.
Three - Andrew Brown, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole, Matt Corben, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Belmonte, Tim McKinnon, Matt Fearnley, Sam Macpherson, David Henderson.
Two - Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Lachlan Skelly, Al Dhatt, Tynan Southcombe, Josh Coyte, Will Oldham, Dave Neil, Cooper Stephen, Joey Coughlan, Joel Thomas, Adam Ryan, Stephen Fairley, Russell Gardner, Charlie Tink, Rory Daburger,
One - Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Adam Shepherd, Peter Gott, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien, Hugh Le Lievre, Mitch Taylor, Ryan Peacock, Jay Webber, Rowan Dray, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Lachlan Wykes, Blake Kreuzberger, Daniel Casey, Tanvir Singh.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
