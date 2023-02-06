It's nearly four years ago, to the day, that former Premier Berejiklian made a flying visit to Orange, infamously announcing she'd deliver funding for a new sports stadium - only if locals voted a certain way.
I persuaded the government to honour that deal, irrespective of how locals voted and the outcome of the 2019 election.
The unfortunate reality is that due to delays in both planning and developing the chosen site at Jack Brabham, inflation has now rendered $25m significantly less than is needed to deliver the proposed new sporting precinct.
The NSW Government has now guaranteed an additional $34.5m in funding to provide certainty for the project, during a time of fluctuating material costs. I look forward to seeing this project now progress and delivered for the benefit of our community and the broader region.
Government's financial investment in Orange has never been contingent on whether the local MP is a member of the government, and in fact we have seen increased investment in the electorate since I was first elected.
Whilst government funding channelled into the electorate isn't necessarily an issue, where that funding goes sometimes is. A perfect example is the Orange Fire Station.
Arguably the oldest Fire Station in NSW - built early last century when a spotter manned the tower 24/7 to detect smoke and dispatch the horse-drawn tanker to respond.
The Orange fire station has served its firefighters and our community well, but it's now in a state of disrepair and no longer fit for purpose in its ability to accommodate modern firefighting equipment, nor safely or appropriately housing the men and women who work there.
Diesel and chemical particulate contamination of clothing, lack of adequate ventilation, confined work areas, leaking roof, pigeon faeces contamination, patch-up repair jobs with weight-limited rooms, no dedicated female amenities - are just a few of the issues I saw firsthand when I recently toured the Orange Fire Station.
I've sought a new fire station for Orange, having raised this with the NSW Government.
I've also facilitated meetings between Fire and Rescue NSW and Orange City Council regarding a proposed site for a new fire station. Orange City Council identified a site which suits the needs of Fire and Rescue, we now just need this project prioritised, so that female firefighters have their own changeroom and that safety issues are rectified.
Given that we want to attract more females to this traditionally male-dominated profession, it's imperative that this issue be addressed. It's unfair to both the male and female firies to not have separate change facilities.
Palliative care is a health issue of high importance to the Orange community - proof being in the petition I tabled and debated in NSW Parliament, which was signed by over 10,000 people - a number representing more than half our city's population.
There are only two dedicated inpatient beds at the Orange Health Service, and they're always fully occupied. We need more beds.
I chair the Orange Palliative Working Group, which is a taskforce comprised of stakeholders who seek to enhance inpatient palliative care services for our district.
Given the rapid growth of Orange and surrounds, a dedicated hospice is a facility and service which would specifically cater for increasing demand for palliative care, as well as respite care.
I've invited Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor to visit the facility and discuss extending service capacity.
It was great to be part of last week's official launch of the 2023 Seniors Festival. It was a fantastic turnout at the Orange CWA hall, with lovely company and afternoon tea. There are lots more activities for local seniors to become involved in over the remainder of the festival, and I hope they all enjoy themselves.
Cheers, Phil.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.