Central Western Daily
Tane Hoete banned from Orange shop for behaving in offensive manner

By Court Reporter
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
A man has been convicted in Orange Local Court after retail staff suspected him of masturbating beneath a display table. File picture

A man who was accused of masturbating beneath a display table in an Orange clothing story denied that he committed the act and said a friend dared him to pretend to commit the act.

