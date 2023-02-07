A man who was accused of masturbating beneath a display table in an Orange clothing story denied that he committed the act and said a friend dared him to pretend to commit the act.
Tane Hoete, 23, of Betts Street, Molong, pleaded guilty to behaving in an offensive manner in a public place and was unrepresented when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day said it was the second offence of a similar nature in the last couple of years but there was no proof that he was masturbating.
"It's described as offensive manner, there's suspicion of something more serious but I don't know," Mr Day said.
"[It] cannot be proved beyond reasonable doubt."
According to court documents, Hoete entered the Cotton On shop in Orange Central Square about 5.30pm on November 15, 2022, just as the victim and another staff member were closing the store for the day.
Hoete said he wanted to try on a shirt in the change rooms and was allowed in.
However, when the victim later went to close the front doors she realised she hadn't seen Hoete leave the shop so she checked the CCTV feed.
While reviewing the security footage, she saw him laying on the floor under a display table in the men's clothing section.
Hoete was on his back with his legs and feet sticking our from under the table and visibly shaking.
The victim asked her colleague to call security and walked over to where Hoete was lying under the table and he appeared to be masturbating with his hands down his pants.
Hoete heard her approach and jumped up from the flood, took his phone from his pocket and adjusted his pants saying, "I was just on my phone".
The victim told him to get out and he left immediately.
Police secured the CCTV footage and on November 29 obtained a typed formal statement from the victim.
About 2pm on Wednesday, December 7, the Hoete presented himself to Orange Police Station and was arrested.
In an interview with police, Hoete initially said he dropped his mobile phone under the clothing rack while looking for a shirt and said he was on the ground trying to retrieve his phone when the victim approached him.
However, when pressed he changed his story and said he was on the floor but was just pretending to masturbate. He said an unknown friend dared him to do it as they believed it would be funny. Hoete said this friend waited downstairs in the car park for the accused.
Hoete also told police that he never actually touched himself and agreed it would be a disgusting thing to do in a public place. He agreed even pretending to masturbate would be considered offensive and rude by a reasonable person.
During his appearance in court Hoete said he worked full-time as a machinery operator but declined to disclose more details about his personal circumstances.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said this was not Hoete's first time in court.
In 2021, Hoete was previously convicted of entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse and he was convicted and given a six-month conditional release order for behaving in an offensive manner in public.
"The previous CRO [was] the same offending," Sergeant Riley said.
Mr Day fined Hoete $1100 and placed him on a 12-month community correction order with a condition he not enter Cotton On in Orange.
