News tends to travel fast in small towns, but last week had it accelerating between Molong shopfronts at the speed of light.
The first flood-recovering business owner to hear back from their insurance company, a Bank Street store had its claim formally rejected.
It's since left many other owners fretting and feeling the uncertainties even more; entrepreneurs are hesitant of their next business moves and for what the future holds.
Denied insurance claims rolling out are a realistic and "big fear" for both the people who own the flood-ravaged buildings themselves, including those leasing their spaces - who are either partially open for business or are still unable to return to work.
Owner of Molong's only gym, Heba Elkurdi says existing business owners "are suffering" financially and mentally, particularly with the small town's massive dip in visitor numbers.
Ms Elkurdi's Downtown Fitness gym operated in a shared rental space with another business, Cabonne Carpets, that's since relocated to Manildra.
The November 14 flood left the site decimated from corner to corner - shop windows were blown out, walls had caved in on one another, and the flooring was bowed from the severe deluge.
A timber double door entryway was also detached from the building entirely.
Exercise bikes, treadmills, rowing machines and other heavy equipment was strewn around the site, with many items now rendered unsafe for human use due to extensive waterlogging and irreparable damage.
The whereabouts of her other equipment still remains a mystery today, with quotes to replace those machines estimated around the $95,000 mark.
"If one hydrologist report is enough to knock back one business, the writing's on the wall for the rest of us," Ms Elkurdi said.
"It feels like we're herd animals just waiting to be picked off, one by one ... it's a sickening feeling."
After hunting for another suitable space to reignite business kept falling short, Ms Elkurdi picked up hours doing administration work at the local mechanic shop to get by in the meantime.
She also turned her garage into a small-scale workout area - juggling personal and group training sessions from her home in a bid to generate some income.
"And it's not just the loss of contents and still not being able to operate properly, it's trying to survive mentally and facing the reality that our day-to-day losses aren't covered," she said.
"It'll be three months next week since [the deluge] happened ... that's 12 weeks of losses, 12 weeks without any revenue, 12 weeks with no money.- Downtown Fitness owner, Heba Elkurdi on loss amidst flood-recovery.
"If it wasn't for the community rallying and setting up funding pages for donations, we'd be absolutely stuffed.
"I personally would've had to pack up and move in with my family back in Sydney, despite my youngest [child] going to school here and the life we've made."
Flood insurance premiums went through the roof after the November 2021 deluge prior to the last.
Many business owners simply couldn't meet the costs, opting for storm damage coverage instead.
While Ms Elkurdi's gym contents are insured for up to $130,000, hydrologists are starting to come back with test results to show that the most recent damage was caused by flood water, as opposed to damage caused by storm water.
If that's the same outcome for Ms Elkurdi's business, it means that nothing will be covered.
"To start back at square one I'd be looking at around $100,000 without including the revenue, and the bigger picture would be anywhere from $200,000 to $250,000 to start all over again," she said.
"The government grants will definitely help, but what people might not realise is that it's only going to scratch the surface and we're already behind as it is."
While another location to start an all-new gym is just in the process of getting the greenlight, there's still the here-and-now battle.
Despite bouts of hope on the horizon, it's the current challenges of wading through practical concerns and not knowing what lies ahead.
"The questions are around how we're going to survive and then rebuild, and how the town will or won't survive in the long-run, as well. What's that all going to look like?," Miss Elkurdi said.
Because this impacts everyone and everything, from schooling and rising housing prices, there's so much to be considered.- Downtown Fitness owner, Heba Elkurdi on the bigger, post-flood picture.
"Our town was blaring and people were getting really interested in Molong, really putting it on map.
"But there's still no clear flood mitigation plans in place or solutions being provided and with so much still up in the air, everyone's vulnerable and feeling like they'll never get over this.
"We're all just waiting to be told what our future's hold; and that's an extremely difficult reality to grapple with.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
