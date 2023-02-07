Central Western Daily
Community

Molong's Downtown Fitness gym owner Heba Elkurdi talks 'big fear' of rejected insurance claims

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
February 8 2023 - 4:30am
Molong's Downtown Fitness gym owner, Heba Elkurdi is just one of many flood-affected business owners facing likely insurance claim rejections. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

News tends to travel fast in small towns, but last week had it accelerating between Molong shopfronts at the speed of light.

