Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NRL: Jack Wighton, Latrell Mitchell 'sorry' after police arrest, date set for ACT Magistrates Court

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wighton, main, is a star half at the Raiders and inset, with Latrell Mitchell during the birthday celebrations. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, via Instagram

Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton has broken his silence over his arrest on the weekend after an incident also involving Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.