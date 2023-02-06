Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton has broken his silence over his arrest on the weekend after an incident also involving Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell.
Wighton and Mitchell are due to face court on February 22 following an incident outside a Canberra nightclub on Bunda Street at 3.45am on Sunday.
In an ACT Police statement, it was revealed Wighton was charged with fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction, while Mitchell was charged with resisting a territory public official, fighting in a public place and affray.
Wighton was seen at Canberra airport on Sunday evening travelling back to Sydney to rejoin his Indigenous All Stars teammates in Sydney before flying to New Zealand on Monday morning.
While Wighton and Mitchell issued no comment on the weekend in the aftermath, on Monday they issued a joint statement.
"For legal reasons we cannot comment on the charges that are before the court at the moment," the pair said via their manager Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing promotion.
"However we wanted to express remorse for putting ourselves in the position to embarrass our clubs and the NRL over the weekend.
"We were there to celebrate Jack's 30th with family and friends. While everyone enjoyed a great night, we understand that our wrestle, as harmless as we believed it to be, was a poor decision and may have looked bad.
"We are sorry for this, and know that we need to be better when in public.
"We remain great friends, and are looking forward to proudly representing our community at All Stars this weekend."
Earlier on Saturday the All Stars, Blues and Kangaroos teammates had been celebrating Wighton's 30th birthday with several Raiders players attending a bash at Walsh's Hotel on Saturday in a cowboy-themed event.
Mitchell and Wighton shared a happy snap on Instagram while at the Queanbeyan pub, with the South Sydney fullback commenting, "happy birthday my brother".
The NRL issued a statement to The Canberra Times on Saturday, confirming that the Integrity Unit had been made aware of the arrests and it was "liaising with the Rabbitohs and Raiders clubs".
A week before the NRL season kicks off for the Raiders in Townsville against the North Queensland Cowboys, Wighton is scheduled to face the charges in the ACT Magistrates Court.
Wighton and Mitchell's participation in the upcoming Indigenous All Stars clash in New Zealand is now in doubt, with the NRL unable to add clarity over their availability following the arrests.
Both South Sydney and Canberra issued statements on Saturday, saying they were aware of the matter.
"The Canberra Raiders have been made aware of an alleged incident involving Jack Wighton last night in Canberra," the Raiders' statement read.
"The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit and is cooperating with ACT police.
"The Raiders will not be making further comment at this time."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
