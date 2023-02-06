Central Western Daily

'In our interest' to ensure Mount Canobolas Road fixed: Orange Councillor Jack Evans

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:12am, first published 4:30am
Orange City Council Cr Jack Evans. Road to Mount Canobolas summit.

The sole road to Orange's biggest tourist attraction is in "dangerous" disrepair. Councillor Jack Evans has pitched a plan to secure funding for its restoration.

