The sole road to Orange's biggest tourist attraction is in "dangerous" disrepair. Councillor Jack Evans has pitched a plan to secure funding for its restoration.
About six kilometres of tarmac leading to the recently-renovated Mount Canobolas summit was severely damaged by heavy rain in late 2022.
"It is horrible ... very dangerous, very dangerous," Chris Woja - visiting with his wife from their home in Bathurst on Monday - told the Central Western Daily.
"If someone pulls out to avoid a pothole [while coming in the opposite direction] an accident is very easy ... they need to fix it."
Large craters litter Mount Canobolas Road and some sections have been washed away entirely. Several wheel repair businesses report damage from the route.
Mount Canobolas is estimated to attract about 70,000 visitors every year. Across the Central West only Dubbo Zoo garners higher traffic.
We need to start the conversation now ... It's in our vested interest to make sure the body that's looking after this major tourist attraction is forthcoming with the funds- Orange City Councillor Jack Evans
The road to the summit falls within Cabonne Local Government Area. It is owned by NSW National Parks, which is responsible for funding upkeep.
With Cabonne still occupied by catastrophic flood damage in Molong and Eugowra, Orange councillor Jack Evans believes it's in the Colour City's interest to assist with lodging a pitch for cash.
"It's not about a blame-game ... Cabonne has bigger fish to fry at the moment," Cr Evans told the Central Western Daily.
"They've done a really fantastic job [renovating] up the top of Mount Canobolas - we just need to make sure it's safe for people to get here.
"We need to start the conversation now ... It's in our vested interest to make sure the body that's looking after this major tourist attraction is forthcoming with the funds."
Evans said safety and accessibility are his two primary concerns: "All it takes is maybe a younger person who's not as experienced ... to swerve and have a problem."
The Central Western Daily contacted Cabonne Council for comment on its plans to restore the road but did not receive a response. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
At an event in January Mayor Kevin Beaty told the Central Western Daily he was unsure how the problem is being addressed. "Certainly if it's bad, we'll look into it," he said.
The NSW state government has dolled out extensive funding for regional road repair in the leadup to this year's election. It's unclear if this can be used for National Park infrastructure.
In the latest round Cabonne received $4.2 million, Orange received $940,000, Forbes received $3.4 million, and Parkes received $3.95 million.
A cost for repairing the Mount Canobolas road is unclear. Evans said "a full scope of works" by council is required to make an accurate estimate.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.