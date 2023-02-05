When Ryan 'Bub' Manning made his first appearance for Orange City in second grade almost a month ago, he was walking out with his father's old cricket bat.
We don't need to talk about that match because Bub was walking back after one ball.
He turned it on the next game against Centrals, hitting 48 not out and 35 in the following encounter against Orange CYMS. Despite some success, he thought it was time to upgrade and buy a new Kookaburra Beast.
Making his Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) debut on Saturday against City Colts, Manning's batting wasn't required that day but it was on Sunday in the Western Zone Club Knockout against Dubbo CYMS.
With City at 4/30, Manning provided a counter-attacking performance, hitting two 6's, one ending up in the creek at Riawena Oval and the other on the front door of a neighbouring house.
Bub's beast had done its job with the left-hander hitting 54 as City were bowled out for 90.
CYMS would chase the total only two wickets down to continue its journey in the knockout competition.
Despite the loss, the top grade appearances gave Manning a quality experience after the 21-year-old last played for Cavaliers in Centenary Cup when he was 12. In fact, when walking out to Loco Oval on Saturday, the all-rounder admitted to being more nervous making that debut than debuting for Orange Hawks in Group 10.
Manning explained the hit-out on Sunday against CYMS was extremely beneficial.
"It was good, honestly I think I needed it," he said.
"Second grade has been good but I needed a taste of quicker bowlers in first grade, it was important to get a taste."
Having been part of the club since January, Manning has already made appearances in the coveted lower grade Central Western Daily team of the week.
After starring with bat and ball, it was time for him to move up into first grade with the left-hander speaking glowingly of his time at the club.
"Orange City have been very welcoming and given me an opportunity to enjoy my cricket," he said.
While his batting wasn't required on Saturday against City Colts, Manning returned economic figures of 0/32 from 10 overs.
In his three second grade games, Manning's returned figures of 4/26, 3/22 and 2/15, although his work with the seam is a far cry from his junior cricket days.
"I've never been much of a bowler, since I've got a bit taller (I've started) but when I was younger I bowled medium and got a bit of swing or spinners," he said.
Orange City will play its second day of the BOIDC match against City Colts with the Warriors 4/64 after the home side declared on 7/284.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
