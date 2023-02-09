Tara Keegan is one of the best and brightest apprentice mechanics going around the country, let alone Orange.
The soon to be third-year-student recently got a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to join the Garry Rogers Motorsport Combine in Tasmania as part of a competition run by Valvoline, after her team Tony Leahey Motors nominated her for the opportunity.
"I didn't think I'd win it, because I never win anything," she said.
"I got a few calls in December, but I thought they were scam callers and then I got an email to say I won. I read it a couple of time to make sure. I was ecstatic and I didn't believe it at first."
Having grown up around cars, her family, friends and colleagues could not have been happier for her, as they knew just how much the experience meant.
"My dad and my whole family has always been into motorsport. My whole family was so happy and just super excited." she said.
"It was a bit scary at first heading into it. (Leahey) gave me a chance and it's been good ever since."
Along with three other apprentices from around the country, Ms Keegan made her way down to Launceston in Tasmania during January to learn as much as she could, while also rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the business.
"Harry and Barry Rogers, I grew up seeing them on TV and then I got to see them in real life, in pit lane. It was an awesome experience," she added.
"Along with James Moffat and James Golding, that was pretty cool in itself."
As for her favourite part of the experience, well, it was a clear-cut choice.
"Just getting a feel of what it's like on race day," she said.
"All the mechanics there were awesome and eager to help. You learn a lot. You don't get to experience that normally. It's a once in a lifetime thing."
Now back at work, she is just focused on graduating on time in 2024 and seeing where her passion takes her after that.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.