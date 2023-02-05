A late push by Western Rams was not enough for victory in the opening Andrew Johns Cup match on Sunday.
Facing off against Macarthur West Tigers, a slow-starting Rams side struggled at times but showed a lot of positive signs in the second half to go down 26-18.
In his side's first real hit out of the competition, Western coach Kurt Hancock said his side's struggles to hold the ball early on in the match was their biggest downfall.
"We completed around 40 per cent in the first half and they got away from us," he said.
"You've got to control the ball against a side like that, they are physical and fast. We went kept turning the ball, she ended up being a pretty tough first half.
"I was pleased towards the back end of the game, they started to transition into a lot of footy that we've been working on over the last three or four months.
"It's disappointing because I can see there is a lot of footy in this side but it is like they don't trust their abilities yet."
The match started off in the worst possible fashion for Hancock's group, as Paul Johnson crossed in the second minute for the visitors.
But the Rams kept at it and had several sets in Macarthur's half only to make an error when they looked like equalising.
Rams winger Tamati Puata made the most of some space out wide scoring in the corner off the back of a Haiden Porter pass.
Both sides failed to hold the ball as the first half went on with the Tigers camping themselves down the Rams' end.
Eventually, the Rams' defence broke with Isaac Orji storming over with Faumui adding the extras to lead 10-6.
The home side was the own worst enemy at times with the kick-off going out on the full before a penalty gave Mcarthur another prime try-scoring chance.
Western aimed up in defence and was rewarded with a penalty on their line which got them out of trouble as Hancock turned to his bench.
A sharp move to the left got Johnson some space and he took on several Rams defenders to score his second try of the day.
The Tigers led 14-4 but an error off another kick-off gave the Rams a chance to hit back leading into halftime.
A move to the right-hand side was in vain as Ned Phillips was tackled over the sideline.
A break from Brooklyn Milford got the Tigers out of trouble before Orji crossed once again with the conversion successful as the Tigers took a 20-4 lead into the break.
Neither side could add to the scoreboard early in the second half before the match was stopped due to an injury to a Tigers player.
Aaron Paea crossed minutes after the game resumed and with another successful conversion, the score ticked along to 26-4.
Joe Edwards crossed for the Rams after a quick shift across the field as Rex Bassingthwaite began to look dangerous with the ball.'
In the lead-up to Edwards' try Jonah Moss was deemed by the referee to be hit after passing the ball which lead a Tigers player to be put on report.
Following an unsuccessful conversion, the Rams still trailed 26-8 with 10 minutes remaining.
Rams hooker Noah Sutcliffe then crossed just two minutes later to give the home side a look at an unlikely victory, with Bassingthwaite adding the extras to move the score along to 26-14.
An error from the Rams gave the Tigers a chance to score and seal the game, something the crowd thought had happened when Johnson sped down the wing but dropped the ball over the line.
Western went within centimetres of scoring after the Tigers fullback spilt a bomb which was soccered along the ground but was dropped by the Rams.
Sutcliffe has his hands all over the next try as well, darting out of dummy half before going down the short side to set up a try for Puata before the kick went wide.
Western got one last chance to score late but a late error ended the game as the siren sounded, handing the Tigers a 26-18 win.
Already looking ahead, Hancock knows his side needs to bounce back as quickly as possible before their next match.
"If they can back themselves as individuals and as a team then they can be there at finals time," he said.
"At the moment, the little things let us down today (Sunday). We've got Riverina next week so we have to play well there.
"If you drop two games then you pretty much will miss the finals. The next couple of weeks are pretty important for us, they are going to have to move on and learn pretty quickly."
After a quick break, the action continued with the Rams and Tigers facing off once again, this time in the Laurie Daley Cup.
It was all about the Rams in the under 18s fixture with the home side running away with a 32-14 victory.
Harry Wald scored a brace as well as scoring 12 points off the boot to cap off an impressive individual performance as the Rams opened their season in the right manner.
Both Rams sides will face Riverina Bulls at West Wyalong in their next matches.
