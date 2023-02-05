Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Rams under 16s lost their opening match of the season while the under 18s were victorious

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 6 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt Hancock's Western Rams have room to improve after a tough loss on Sunday. Picture by SM Photography

A late push by Western Rams was not enough for victory in the opening Andrew Johns Cup match on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.