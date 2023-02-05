There's a constant saying in cricket about batting in partnerships.
And it's easier said than done.
But CYMS proved how simple it can be in its round 12 clash against ORC at Riawena Oval in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket.
With captain Tom Belmonte winning the toss and batting, Joey Coughlan was in a mood early on to go at a run a ball.
He didn't have his usual opening partner Will Oldham with him but in Rory Daburger he had a solid replacement.
When Coughlan fell for 38 with the score at 1/46, youngster Charlie Tink proceeded to keep CYMS' momentum going.
Tink went on to hit 70 while Daburger finished on 55 in two patient innings' as CYMS reached 8/328 by the end of the first day.
The youngster admitted it wasn't all smooth sailing at the start.
"I felt quite scratchy early on to be honest," Tink said.
"They're a good bowling attack ORC, they're not in second place for no reason and they've got a lot of good young bowlers. They're a quite similar team to us with a good balance of young and experienced players."
Tink added the work done early by Coughlan helped him negotiate bowlers like Tait Borgstahl (2/39).
"It was definitely a challenge early on trying to get through the new ball," he said.
"I came in around the 10th over with the ball still moving around a little which showed the quality of their attack. It put a bit of pressure on Rory and I for a while, but it was good we stuck around and reaped the rewards later on.
"It was nice for Rory and I that Joey had such a good start going almost at run a ball, it took the pressure off us scoring wise. At first drinks we were going at three or four an over because of his work at the start. The plan was then to leave as well as we could and wait for that loose ball."
Having joined CYMS two seasons ago, Tink has become a solid fixture in the first grade squad this season, hitting his maiden century only a few months ago.
While he featured on a few occasions in BOIDC last season, he has been unable to get too many partnerships together with Daburger.
Tink said the time spent in the middle with his vice-captain was beneficial towards his score.
"I've batted with him once in a representative game, I love batting with Rory, he's good fun to be out there with. He's been really good to me since I've been to the club and it was good to spend some time out in the middle with him," Tink said.
If CYMS are able to defeat ORC next season it will essentially sew up the team's first placed position on the ladder with the two-day clash a top of the table match.
Tink believes the differences in ages has helped CYMS get to the current position they're in.
"It's from a balance of young and experience, you can attribute that to players like Joey coming to the club with a wealth of experience, he's done it all in terms of local representative cricket. There's a strong culture we've got at the moment, no one is playing for themselves, we're all playing for the team and have the same goal," he said.
In the other round 12 matches, Bathurst City were all out for 102, with Rugby Union declaring on 3/174 with the Redbacks 1/24 in its second innings.
Daniel Casey scored a hundred for City Colts at Loco Oval with the blue and whites declaring on 7/284 against Orange City. The Warriors are 4/52 in reply but will have Shaun Grenfell returning next weekend.
Centrals are at risk of suffering an outright defeat with St Pat's bowling them out for 109 and declaring at 7/163. Centrals are 2/40 in the second innings.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
