If it's true that the early bird really does get the worm, then these kids are well on their way to success.
Starting their days with sporting activities, a ton of leadership support and a big brekky bang before school, kids at risk of falling through the cracks are voluntarily attending an intervention program designed to safeguard them from that.
A branch of the Fit for Life initiative, the Breakfast Program run by Orange's Police and Community Youth Club is just one rung on a bigger ladder.
"Our brekky program exposes kids to different sports so they might go 'oh actually, I like that sport' and consider becoming a part of a local club in the area," Youth Engagement Officer at PCYC, Senior Constable Helen Baker said.
"And we take a multi-sport approach here to give them that full range of different experiences, which could be anything from football, netball, soccer, hockey, basketball or indoor cricket, so there's not a whole lot we don't cover.
"They're also getting breakfast in the morning before school, which a lot of these kids wouldn't usually have."
The program's Youth Engagement Officers, Ms Baker and Senior Constable James Dolbel start on their collection rounds from 6:50am in Orange every Wednesday morning - picking up kids aged anywhere from five to 17-years-old to transport them back to club before kicking their day off.
After a good hour of physical activity and a breakfast spread that could include cereal and toast, pancakes or even bacon and egg rolls, they're then dropped straight to their school gates.
With some of the biggest parts of the program revolving around social connection and living skills, the crux of it all is to see these youth succeed - which includes preventing early school-leaving and diverting offending behaviours.
We've certainly seen an improvement in self-confidence and school attendance, with reduced suspensions and less behavourial issues as well.- Senior Constable Helen Baker says the Breakfast Program works.
"It can be a broad-brush [approach] collecting those outcomes, but more exposure with peers certainly builds a positive rapport when they've got leaders to look up to and learn better social skills," Ms Baker said, "even if that's just sitting at a table for breakfast and using plates and cutlery.
"It does make a big and positive difference in their lives and we've had Year 10 students in the program who were hell-bent on leaving school that then went on to continue in Year 11.
"And we've seen kids absolutely smashing it with their progress."
It's also a "huge barrier breaker" to ease the tension between young people and negative views when it comes to the role of police figures in the community.
Ms Baker says forming those healthy relationships can also create new channels when kids are seeking safety or practical advice when dealing with a tricky situation.
"We've had a high-level of involvement with a particular high school in Orange where we're now able to walk into that school and have kids running from left, right and centre to have a chinwag," she said.
"It used to be more 'what are the cops doing here' in the past, but opening those lines of communication and having that engagement allows those kids to learn that [police officers] are people who they can reach out to and even help them breakdown an issue without it having to escalate into a bigger problem."
With an array of local media coverage to highlight an abundance of youth misconduct, Ms Baker feels that many young people can also be lumped into the one category.
While there's no doubt that mischief and havoc has been a reality in the Orange community, there's a lot of "misunderstandings" when considering what goes on behind-the-scenes.
"This is often because people are seeing these kids in different environments down the street when they're being ratbags and we're aware of those incidents, they're not something any of us want for the community," she said.
At the same time, I don't think the community sees the good in some of these kids, or they don't see the reasons behind why those behavioural changes are happening that are attached to why they're acting out.- Senior Constable Helen Baker on struggling kids being overlooked.
"They're often from pretty tough situations, their home environment or otherwise, and many aren't fully engaged with the right services to work through those struggles."
The YEOs say their hopes for these young peoples' futures are that they end up "living and leading active and productive lives to the best of their abilities".
One company to echo these wishes is Sandvik - a major mining and rock technology company with a local base in Orange.
Lead by the company's Reconciliation Action Plan champion, Louise Pavy says jumping on board to sponsor the Breakfast Program with $7000 is a proud partnership that Orange's PCYC is truly deserving of.
"We're a big mining business so giving back to the community that we live in is really important to us and brings to light some of the things that regional communities need a little more support around," Ms Pavy said.
"Having that community engagement in their corner and with it being the first time it's had this kind of involvement, it was pretty all-around teary at PCYC on Wednesday morning [February 8]."
Ms Pavy says the club's leaders "couldn't say thank you enough" with a hefty gratitude reading felt in the room.
She also agrees that many young people in the community are quietly crying out for help with this not often considered.
I think the general public doesn't understand that most of these kids come from very complicated backgrounds with a lot of hurdles in their way that they're trying to overcome on their own.- Sandvik's Louise Pavy on 'misunderstood' youth.
"After learning that Helen [Baker] was often paying out of her own pocket to buy food for struggling families, that's when we decided to choose this program because they really rely on local community support," Ms Pavy said.
"It deserves our sponsorship because these kids are struggling and this is often something that gets easily forgotten or left behind."
The Fit for Life program currently has 100-odd young people engaged across the spectrum, with "incredible support" also provided by the Central West Police District.
They're also calling out for any high-profile people within their sport to come in and work with the kids when they can.
Local rugby guru Amanda Ferguson is lined up to teach them some skills and tricks in the near future, with the PCYC crew saying they're always on the hunt for anyone else who is keen to give it a go.
Anybody high-up in basketball or hockey or whichever sport it is, we'd love for you to get in touch.- Senior Constable Helen Baker calls out for sporting pro role models.
"We need those sorts of people to come in and lead the way across any of our programs with whatever time they can volunteer," Ms Baker said.
"These kids need a whole range of role models to add to their list and they do get pretty pumped about it."
For more information about any of Orange's PCYC Fit for Life programs or how you can get involved, contact senior constables Helen Baker and James Dolbel directly on 0408 412 674.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.