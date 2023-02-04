A five-goal haul from Matthew Fox helped Goal Diggers to a handy win in the latest Orange Water Polo round.
The Goal Diggers were clinical in their return from the holidays to lead 7-nil at half-time in the opens match at the Orange Aquatic Centre.
Fox slammed in three goals in the second half to push his side to an 11-nil win.
All other opens matches were tight, with KWS Barracudas and Platypus Gold delivering the clash of the night - the students able to come out on top 7-5.
The Platypus burst out of the gates with three goals in the first quarter.
The Barracudas were able to close the margin to one by half-time.
The third quarter was tight with the Platypus adding one to their tally while keeping the students scoreless.
The youngsters made a charge in the final quarter, putting on four unanswered goals, including three from Gordon Suthers, to claim the two-point victory.
In other opens matches, Michelle Cook scored a personal best four goals to help Jet Cobras to a 7-4 win over KWS Krill, Platypus Silver toppled KWS Kingfish 5-3, and Jet Turtles scraped home 4-3 against Flounders.
There were clear winners in the junior matches with KWS Kraken downing Orange Water Dragons 9-1, while KWS Hydra thumped Orange Lear Jets 12-nil.
In the Intermediate games, KWS Nessies struggled through an 11-nil loss to Orange Water Dragons but backed up to down KWS Bluebottles 7-4. In the other match KWS Mantas downed clubmates KWS Killer Whales 6-4.
