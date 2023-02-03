Central Western Daily

Bathurst Base Hospital to lose medical registrars after concerns raised

Updated February 3 2023 - 9:51pm, first published 9:43pm
Bathurst Base Hospital. File picture

BATHURST Base Hospital will lose four medical registrars after a shock decision from the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) on Friday.

