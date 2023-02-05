LYNDA-June Coe hopes to be the next Indigenous voice for NSW.
The proud Wiradyuri and Badu Island woman, who grew up in Cowra and now resides in Bathurst, is running for the NSW Legislative Council as a candidate for the Greens.
She is a former secondary teacher and is currently a sessional academic at Macquarie University, where she is undertaking a PhD exploring Indigenous resurgence in NSW, while also working part-time as the family wellbeing and campaign manager for the Dhadjowa Foundation.
Ms Coe is also a passionate Aboriginal rights activist, and that desire to create equality and eliminate disadvantage for Aboriginal people was a key reason behind her decision to stand for election.
"Our communities are the most porous and disadvantaged in the state, if not the country as well, and it's at that position, in terms of our disadvantage, which has propelled me to stand at this upcoming state election," she said.
In her lifetime, she said she has seen governments take "two steps forward and three steps back".
She wants to see a more diverse government that accurately represents the people it serves, with Aboriginal people in particular having a strong voice.
"At this point in time, we see a real lack of diversity in NSW Parliament, in both the upper and lower house as well," Ms Coe said.
"We need voices with lived experience. We need to see a diverse array of opinions to debate the voices in community, to represent those interests.
"That for me was an instigator as well. I could not foresee real change unless real voices were in NSW Parliament."
She believes the Greens Party has the policy position to do that effectively.
"The Greens have been our strongest allies in terms of First Nations justice in this state. I have long had a relationship with the party in organising community rallies, such as Deaths in Custody and Black Lives Matter," she said.
"They have been our strongest supporters, so it made sense to become a member and actually stand as well."
The election will be held on March 25, 2023.
Ms Coe is third on the Greens upper house ticket after sitting MLC Cate Faehrmann and Albury GP and former Greens councillor, Dr Amanda Cohn.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.