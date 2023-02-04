ACCEPTING the accolades that come with being a Bathurst 12 Hour winner - Luca Stolz has already done it once this week but he'd dearly love to do it again come Sunday evening.
The German ace was a member of the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour winning Sun Energy1 Racing line up and as such, was presented with a winners' plaque at Thursday's track to town event.
It was a special moment, but it's not as special as standing on the top tier of the podium at Mount Panorama with champagne and a trophy.
That experience is what he hopes to replicate this year alongside team-mates Kenny Habul and Jules Gounon.
"It's amazing, I still get some goosebumps because we had such a great event last year at this place. It's just awesome to come back," Stolz said.
"We came straight back from Daytona where we raced, now we try to make it two.
"We are staying again at Kenny's place at Conrod Straight, the team is in a good mood .. we've had huge success in Europe in the last year, so we are really well prepared."
Last year the Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG held off a late challenge from the Craft-Bamboo Racing to claim the chequered flag by just under nine seconds.
It was the second time Stolz had stood on the outright Bathurst 12 Hour podium, having also done so in 2018 when placing third with Black Swan Racing.
Though COVID-19 restrictions meant last year all 12 Hour entries had Pro-Am driver combinations, that requirement no longer exists.
That means more factory teams, more international raiders, more GT driving stars are on the grid for 2023.
It also means more pressure for Stolz and his team-mates, but he's delighted to have the competition.
"There's always pressure and you always try to win. There are many strong cars this year and it will be a pro event again so it will definitely be hard, but yeah we are prepared," he said.
"It's so good to have the fans back, it's so good to have a full pro line-up again. I think COVID sucked for everybody, so it's good to have all this back."
While practice began on Friday at Mount Panorama - the Sun Energy 1 Mercedes the fifth quickest in session one - Stolz didn't wait that long to reacquaint himself with the circuit.
He walked a lap on Thursday and also cruised around in a rental car.
"It's so special, it's probably one of my top three favourite tracks in the world and every time I come here and see the Mount Panorama sign I'm already looking forward to it," he said on Thursday.
"I walked a lap and did a lap in the rental car, it's so special, it's narrow, it's fast, it's unforgiving, there's no other place like it in the world."
As for his favourite part of the circuit, Stolz says "probably Skyline then going downhill, it's very fun."
