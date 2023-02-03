The region's hospitals remain in crisis mode

THE region's health horror stories just keep on coming.
Last year we saw pregnant women in labour having to drive themselves to Orange to deliver their babies, chronic staff shortages in the maternity ward and a man with a partially severed finger having to make his own way to Sydney for emergency surgery after presenting to Bathurst Base Hospital for treatment.
And this week it was revealed Bathurst Base Hospital has one of the worst rated emergency departments in the Central West, according to the latest report from the Australian Medical Association (AMA).
Orange and Dubbo Base Hospitals weren't far behind.
According to the AMA's Clear the Logjam campaign, which released score cards and "traffic light" ratings for all public hospitals across Australia, Bathurst Base Hospital is failing to meet significant emergency department response time benchmarks, with emergency, urgent and semi-urgent all receiving red light responses.
By comparison Orange Base received red lights for urgent and semi-urgent response times. The news for Dubbo Base was equally grim, with the AMA also allocating red lights for its response times in emergency, urgent and semi-urgent treatments.
Mind you, this comes just eight months after a regional health inquiry laid bare exactly how dire the state of health services in regional NSW are.
A report, the result of a year-long inquiry receiving 720 submissions and holding 15 hearings, was tabled to parliament in May last year and found that the system, which "in some instances is in crisis", is rife with staff shortages, inequity, staff bullying, and even a "culture of fear" deterring staff from speaking out.
As a result of the findings, the upper house report made 44 recommendations, including an urgent review of the rural workforce and funding arrangements.
Health specialists across the region said there were "no surprises" in the damning findings.
Dr Ruth Arnold, a cardiologist based in Orange, said the report simply confirmed what those working in the health system already know: "That is that our current health system is not good enough in regional and rural areas."
Bathurst GP Ross Wilson agreed, saying back in May that, notwithstanding the health district's propagating about how fantastic things are, "We all know there's doctor, nurse and allied health shortages and that you have to travel vast distances to services."
Despite this, Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said she was "proud" of the system, which she said had performed to an "international standard" in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Taylor continued by saying she understood "that there are issues and they're always issues, but you know what? I'm looking at fixing those issues."
Which brings us back to the latest report from the AMA, which indicates "those issues" are far from sorted.
Almost 12 months on from the regional health inquiry, and Taylor's appointment as the Minister, what has changed in regional and rural health?
Apparently nothing.
The time has well and truly come for politicians to stop passing the buck and take action to bring regional health services to those of our metropolitan counterparts.
The people of regional NSW deserve nothing less.
