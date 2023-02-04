Court dismisses traffic charge against Royal Flying Doctor's Service pilot

A Royal Flying Doctor's Service (RFDS) employee has had his traffic charge dismissed after a magistrate found him to be a person of "good character".
Court documents reveal he was driving east on Mendooran Road that Saturday at 4.44pm.
He was driving at a speed of about 30 kilometres per hour when he continued through a level crossing without coming to a complete stop.
Police said there was a clearly marked and obstructed 'stop level crossing' sign on the north western side of the crossing and a painted white line on the road.
"To be honest, I didn't even see it," the man said when he was stopped by police.
He was then breath tested for alcohol which returned a negative result.
Magistrate Greg Grogin received a submitted reference from the pilot on February 1, and noted he was a full-time employee at RFDS.
"He's a pilot operating aircrafts. I think he's a person of good character," Mr Grogin said after reading the reference.
He also went through the man's traffic record and found that he had been driving since 1993 with his last offence being in 2007.
"He has a very good traffic record," Mr Grogin said.
The magistrate accepted the pilot's written plea then dismissed the matter without conviction or penalty.
