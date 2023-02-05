Central Western Daily

Oliver James Robinson, 20, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving with drugs in his system

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:00pm
'Do something positive': 20yo busted by police driving an hour after he smoked weed

NO DRIVING for three months is the situation a 20-year-old man has found himself in after he was caught by police behind the wheel an hour after he smoked weed.

