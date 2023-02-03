Central Western Daily
Court

Jessica Snowden faces Orange Local Court for three disqualified driving offences

By Court Reporter
Updated February 4 2023 - 8:24am, first published 7:30am
A woman appeared in Orange Local Court for driving while disqualified three times in 27 days. File picture

A woman who was caught driving while disqualified three times in less than a month told the police that she needed to drive because her partner had recently died.

Local News

