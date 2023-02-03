A woman who was caught driving while disqualified three times in less than a month told the police that she needed to drive because her partner had recently died.
Jessica Maree Snowden, 32, of Amaroo Crescent, pleaded guilty to each of the offences in Orange Local Court.
They were listed as number three, four and five when it came to unauthorised driving.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk confirmed that Snowden's partner died recently.
"I'm instructed that she's struggling a bit since that passing," Mr Maksymczuk said.
"She basically just gave up on life and gave up on caring about what happens to her at the time."
Magistrate David Day was aware of the situation involving Snowden's late partner saying he "passed away in tragic circumstances" and it would be a matter for a senior coroner.
"She's not going to jail," he said before issuing a warning.
"She's come remarkably close to going into custody not because she's thumbing her nose at the orders of the court but because she's running out of sentencing options."
According to court documents, Snowden was caught driving on November 20, 2022.
Although it was the first offence she was charged for at this time it was listed as a repeat offence.
On that occasion, police were patrolling Bathurst Road and stopped Snowden's car for a random breath test and discovered her licence status.
Police caught her driving again on Thursday, December 15.
The police were patrolling Amaroo Crescent when Snowden drove along the street before turning into a driveway.
Police approached and spoke to her because they knew she was a disqualified driver.
Snowden could not produce a driver's licence and a check revealed her licence was disqualified from August 11 to May 10, 2023 due to an order made in Orange Local Court on 10/11/22 for a previous driving while disqualified offence.
In relation to driving she said her partner had recently died and she had no one else to drive her children around.
Snowden was caught driving a third time on Monday, December 26.
About 5.25pm on Boxing Day, police were patrolling Clinton Street when they saw Snowden's car and stopped her in Prince Street.
Other than these driving matters Mr Day said Snowden had a limited criminal history.
He said she had a previous driving while disqualified in August last year followed by driving with an illicit drug in her oral fluid and another disqualified driving offence in November.
"Now she's up to number five," Mr Day said.
For driving while disqualified on November 30, Snowden was given a two-year community correction order and her licence was disqualified for six months.
She was given an identical, concurrent sentence for the second offence.
For the third offence she was given another concurrent two-year CCO and six-month driving disqualification.
"I'm going to add a small fine, you came remarkably close to going into custody today," Mr Day said and fined her $110 for the Boxing Day offence.
