Another car has been found burnt out in Orange.
The Toyota Rav4 was found alight on Glenroi Oval about 3am on Friday, February 3.
A spokesman for NSW Police said the vehicle had reportedly been stolen from a home on Nioka Place on Thursday night.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash," a spokesman for police said.
"Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The incident comes off the back of what has been a busy few months for emergency services, with October in particular seeing an influx of cars being burnt out.
No arrests have been made in relation to Friday morning's fire.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
