Bathurst man charged over alleged online grooming and child abuse material

By Newsroom
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:00am, first published 7:30am
Man charged over alleged online grooming and child abuse material

A BATHURST man is among four NSW men who have been charged in the past week for alleged online grooming offences and child abuse material.

