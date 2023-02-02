Man charged over alleged online grooming and child abuse material

In December 2022, investigators began engaging online with a man from Sydney's Northern Beaches. Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old boy and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child. Following inquiries, a 68-year-old man was arrested about 7.40am on Friday, January 27, 2023, at a home in Avalon Beach. He was taken to Manly Police Station and charged with use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16 and use carriage service to groom under 16 years for sex. He was refused bail to appear at Manly Local Court that day, before he was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, March 16.