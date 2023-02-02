Man charged over alleged online grooming and child abuse material

A BATHURST man is among four NSW men who have been charged in the past week for alleged online grooming offences and child abuse material.
Last month, detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man from Bathurst.
Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child.
Investigators attended a Bathurst home about 6am on Wednesday, February 1, where they executed a Commonwealth search warrant and arrested a 24-year-old man.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16, and use carriage service transmit/publish/promote child abuse.
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, February 22.
Details of the other three arrests are:
The State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad Detective Chief Inspector Chris Goddard said these arrests serve as a reminder for parents and carers to be aware of what your children are doing online.
"As kids are headed back to the classroom and using online programs and chatrooms as part of their studies, parents and carers need to engage with their children about their online safety and what programs they are using," he said.
"As we move towards a more technology-based learning environment, the risks of children engaging with strangers increases.
"Make sure your children know they can approach you at any time to talk about what they find online and if any unknown person tries to chat to them. We want kids to feel comfortable to tell an adult when something's not right.
"Our covert investigative teams will continue to work with our partner agencies to uncover those who are grooming children and wanting to cause harm in our society."
The Sex Crimes Squad comprises a number of investigative teams who lead investigations into adult sex offenders, including the Child Exploitation Internet Unit, Child Protection Register, and Extended Supervision Order teams.
Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the CEIU into the sexual exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices. Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the CEIU; and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.
Strike Force Trident is another ongoing investigation by the CEIU, relating to persons using peer-to-peer technology and applications to disseminate and exchange child abuse material online.
Anyone with information about the dissemination of child abuse material online is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
