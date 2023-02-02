Central Western Daily
Money Matters, with Russell Tym | The inflation challenge

By Russell Tym
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
Russell Tym says even though the December CPI figures were disappointing, inflation is close to its peak, so interest rates don't have much further to rise

The latest headline inflation figures announced recently for the period to December were higher than expected. This is important because it affects interest rates.

