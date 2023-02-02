Central Western Daily
At the museum | Orange Regional Museum to host music by 'enemy alien' WWII Dunera internee Max-Peter Meyer

By Sally Maclennan
Updated February 2 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
Nicole Forsyth. Picture by Noni Carroll Photography

A new project coming to Orange Regional Museum is unearthing more of the creative legacy of the Dunera boys from their time interned as 'enemy aliens' in Australia, including Orange, during the Second World War.

