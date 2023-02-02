A new project coming to Orange Regional Museum is unearthing more of the creative legacy of the Dunera boys from their time interned as 'enemy aliens' in Australia, including Orange, during the Second World War.
In particular, this project features public performances of original music composed by Dunera internee Max-Peter Meyer at the museum.
Meyer was one of more than 2000 European men who departed Liverpool, Britain, on board the HMT Dunera in July 1940 bound for Australia.
Many were Jews living in Britain who had been arrested and interned solely because of their German or Austrian nationality, despite having fled as refugees from Hitler's regime.
Here in Australia they would spend months, and years, in internment camps in regional Victoria and New South Wales.
Meyer (1892-1950) went on to become a professor and Fellow of the London College of Music.
Many of the Dunera boys were artists, writers, philosophers, scientists and musicians, and the museum's current exhibition Enemy Aliens: the Dunera boys in Orange, 1941 shares their story through artworks drawn and painted during their internment.
Working collaboratively with the Orange Regional Conservatorium and musician and researcher Nicole Forsyth, this new project will now share some of the music created and performed by the Dunera boys.
On Friday, February 10, the museum will host ORM Talks, featuring a performance of Meyer's piano quartet by conservatorium staff members. Nicole Forsyth will also speak, sharing her personal connections to this music and the Dunera boys as well as introducing some of the other lost music and musicians of the Dunera boys.
A second event is planned for Saturday, March 25, when members of the Orange Regional Conservatorium's student choirs will perform choral works also composed by Meyer during internment.
ORM Talks - New Songs in a Strange Land: The Music of the Dunera Boys is from 6pm on Friday, February 10 at Orange Regional Museum.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite, and include refreshments and an afterhours opportunity to view Enemy Aliens The Dunera Boys in Orange, 1941. Bookings are essential.
This project is made possible thanks to funding received through the Country Arts Support Program administered by Arts OutWest.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily, and entry is free.
IMAGE: Nicole Forsyth (photo by Noni Carroll Photography)
