We asked and you answered.
With two stores at the old Bunnings site still without a confirmed retailer to fill the void, we asked the Central Western Daily readers which businesses they would like to see fill the empty space.
Answers ranged from a JB Hi-Fi, to Ikea and even Bing Lee was floated among the near hundred responses.
But one comment stood out amongst the rest and that was Costco. As it currently stands, the nearest location for the American wholesaler is situated in Sydney's Marsden Park, followed closely by Lidcombe and then Casula. One notable trend here is there is no Costco west of the Blue Mountains.
The former Bunnings site on the Harvey Norman-anchored Orange Homemaker Centre is being developed by owners Sentinel Orange Homemaker, an entity in the Sentinel Property Group.
The group has already revealed that Oz Design Furniture and Baby Bunting will be coming to town, with an expected opening date in March.
So, with such desire to see a Costco come to Orange and the space to accommodate it, we put the question to the business of whether they were considering coming to Orange's Homemaker Centre, or the city in general.
The answer was not good news for Costco fans, with a spokesman for the company stating: "While we're always on the lookout for new locations throughout Australia, unfortunately at this time, we do not have any confirmed sites in or around Orange, NSW."
Sentinel purchased the Orange Homemaker Centre, which includes the old Bunnings site, for $18.3 million in December, 2013. The re-development of the old Bunnings site was approved by Orange City Council.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
