Central Western Daily

Costco responds to Orange residents' desires for it to open out west

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 9 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The comment section on the Central Western Daily Facebook page made it clear that the people of Orange want a Costco. File picture.

We asked and you answered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.