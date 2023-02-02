James Tuitahi gave a simple answer when asked for his first impressions of Nyngan.
"It's pretty different to Manly," he laughed.
It might be a huge lifestyle change for Tuitahi and his young family but the it's one the new captain of the Nyngan Tigers is excited about.
Tuitahi - someone who has spent the bulk of his career on the fringes of NRL selection - has recently made the move to Nyngan from Sydney with his partner and two young children after agreeing to take on his first coaching role.
The move is a momentous one for the entire family but it's one the kids haven't quite realised the magnitude of just yet.
"I'm just being asked by the kids when we're going home and back to Manly," Tuitahi said.
The 30-year-old Tuitahi certainly isn't treating his time at Nyngan like a holiday.
The Tigers missed out on the finals in the first edition of the Peter McDonald Premiership last year but with a new captain-coach in place and a couple of major recruits already locked in, there's a positive feel around the Bogan Shire.
"That's the goal, to win the comp," Tuitahi said.
"Our focus will be week-by-week and what we can control and it will look after itself."
As someone who's played at the 2020 NRL Nines for the Sydney Roosters and also spent a year playing in France, the outside back has a wealth of experience and he's eager to share that with his new club.
"It was the next step in my career, to come out here and get into a coaching role," he said.
"And just give back to the community and pass on to the knowledge I've accumulated over the years."
Tuitahi might have spent the bulk of his life in Sydney but he does have some experience of western rugby league.
During the COVID-affected 2020 season, he was part of the North Sydney Bears side that played against the Western Rams and Dubbo CYMS in the President's Cup.
He scored for the Bears in wins over both and while that may have been limited exposure to the game here, he is well aware of the quality of the PMP.
Last year marked the first edition of the western-wide tournament, which brings together clubs from Group 11 and Group 10.
"Definitely looking forward to that. I've heard it's a bit tougher out here but I'm ready for the job," Tuitahi said, confirming he'll play in the centres in 2023.
Nyngan will field a side in the Western Under 21s pre-season competition this year and Tuitahi attended the Tigers' training session on Wednesday night.
It's part of his settling in period at the town of roughly 2000 people and while he's still coming accustomed to his new home, he's already all too aware of the impact rugby league has.
Despite being the smallest town competing in the PMP, Nyngan's passion for the game is renowned and the club regularly takes some of the largest crowds in the western area to home and away games.
"I'm definitely looking forward to that. I want to see the passion and I can just feel the energy they come with," Tuitahi said of people in Nyngan.
"There's passion for rugby league here. It gives me more purpose to do well."
Also helping Tuitahi will be a boosted Tigers' roster in 2023.
Josh Merritt's return to Nyngan was confirmed last year and he'll be joined at Larkin Oval by fellow former Macquarie Raider, Corey Cox.
I want to add to what the club has got.- James Tuitahi
Merritt's return will ease the concerns following the departure of last year's halfback Josh Bermingham while the signing of Cox gives Nyngan versatility, power and the experience of someone who played for the Western Rams last season.
Tuitahi confirmed the club is also talking to more potential recruits, with the hope of having players locked in during the coming weeks.
The Tigers are in the process of organising some trial matches and that will give Tuitahi a real indication of what he's working with and allow him to formulate plans for the year ahead.
"I want to add to what the club has got. Probably a bit more structure," he said.
"I know these boys can play so a little bit of structure and some technical side of things can help put them in the right direction and move them closer to winning the comp.
"That structured aspect and also some systems that we can all abide by but also play some eyes up footy."
Tuitahi has worked under a vast array of coaches during his career.
He came through the ranks at Parramatta and was part of two NRL pre-seasons with the Eels before making the move to Manly.
An NRL debut was looking likely midway through the 2016 season before Tuitahi was struck down by injury, and he spent the following seasons with Cronulla, Manly again, and then the North Sydney Bears under coach Jason Taylor and Sydney Roosters.
A stint in France followed before the 2022 season was spent with Mounties in the NSW Cup.
