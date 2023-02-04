When it comes to coaching resumes at Orange Hawks, Jared Brodrick has one of the best.
A premiership winner with the under 18s side in 2014, there's no doubt Brodrick had his fingerprints on the Matt Boss coached 2015 victory too, despite stepping up to co-coach the premier league side that year with Brock McGarity.
Coaching Cargo in 2020, Brodrick had a few years off while playing for Hawks last season.
He saw the club's younger players stepping up to the senior side when an injury crisis ripped through the Peter McDonald Premiership outfit.
It opened his eyes to the talent coming through the ranks.
And as it goes with most people that have coached before, the fire still burned to have a crack at more premiership glory.
"I seem to get the itch every couple of years," he said.
"I've done it at Hawks a few times already and had a couple of years off coaching then got the itch again.
"I knew they had a really strong side coming through so that was a draw card. There's about three contracted players down at Penrith and a handful of kids playing Western Rams."
Those Rams players will be Harry Wald, Ethan Young, Harry Kukla, Connor Vardanega and Kaydden Hoad.
It's a strong cohort and that number could've easily been higher with plenty of the squad trialling after Bloomfield Tigers - Hawks' affiliated junior club - won the Group 10 under 16s premiership last year.
Brodrick said it's that list of players that's motivated him for the season ahead.
"It's come from last year, last year looked like a rebuilding year but it wasn't, seeing a whole lot of new boys come to play through first grade last year, they were all young and keen and here to just play footy not for money or anything like that," he said.
"It was good to see the club was heading in a good direction so it's a good opportunity to get back on board."
With many clubs, strong juniors results in a strong senior side. And Hawks have identified that.
The new player points system has made that process even more integral and Brodrick wants to ensure the club remains sustainable for years to come.
"That's our main goal, keep getting these younger boys pushing through," he said.
"The points system is starting to be a big focus with us to set up a pathway system with our juniors."
That pathway program will be installed by rugby league coaching guru Lee Addison who will hold a development weekend with the club on February 11-12.
Brodrick said the idea of the system is to ensure the club's 14s, 15s, 16s and 18s players have a pathway through to first grade.
"Lee's a high level rugby league coach who develops pathway systems and implements them into clubs all around Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom," he said.
"He'll come through next weekend, run the kids through on Saturday and Sunday while coaches get direct access to him and can go online.
"The main thing is skill development, we're starting to see a lot of that and focus on that and cracking right down on it."
The appointment of Brodrick and vision for a pathway system provides positive signs for Hawks this season after an indifferent season in 2022.
At the end of last year, the club voted in Bridie McClure as president, the first female to hold the role at the club while Shane Rodney will enter his second year as coach of the PMP side with a larger player pool to pick from with well over 50 players attending pre-season training.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
