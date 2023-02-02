Cabonne Shire's roads are set for an overhaul after $4.2 million was handed to the flood-ravaged region.
A total of 93 regional local government areas (LGAs) received a combined $280 million worth of funding in response to high levels of rainfall and flooding in 2022.
Cabonne's 2280 kilometre road network was particularly affected with widespread flooding in Eugowra, Molong, Cudal and Canowindra.
Large totals of rainfall across the region led to repeated road closures and, in the case of some, total collapses.
That damage is reflected in the total of $4,234,037 (and 28 cents), the ninth highest in the state.
Orange emerged with a figure of $937,795 (plus 60 cents).
Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty said much of the road network was "in bad shape."
"All works completed under this fund will help to provide much needed support to regional communities and regional motorists to move around the network within the Cabonne LGA, especially after the natural disasters that have ravaged our network," he said.
"Cabonne's roads are integral to our local community, but also to freight and tourism within the region.
"After the past 12 months with multiple flooding events throughout the year, much of our 2200km network of roads are in a bad state."
Nearby Parkes received $3,955,150 (plus 89 cents) while Forbes got $3,395,609 (plus 54 cents).
NSW Road Freight CEO Simon O'Hara said they had lobbied for repairs as soon as possible to help the industry recover.
"Over the last few years, Australia's supply chain took a hit with so many roads closed due to bushfires, flooding and diversions in place," Mr O'Hara said.
"Every 100km out of a truck driver's way costs over $300, helping councils to build and repair the infrastructure that reduces travel for the freight industry will ultimately reduce costs for families at the register and deliver safer roads for everyone."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.