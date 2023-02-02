Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Roads

Over $5 million handed to Cabonne and Orange local government areas to repair region's battered roads

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cabonne Shire's roads are set for an overhaul after $4.2 million was handed to the flood-ravaged region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.