Jenny Mcculla was only a teenager when she landed a job on television.
Now, more than 50 years later, the former Orange woman has opened up about what it was like in the early days of broadcasting.
Ms Mcculla worked for CBN8 for two years during the 1960s, after she beat out a big cast of applicants.
"My mother saw that there was a job going at Channel 8 and suggested I had all the skills they were advertising for," she said.
"Out of about 90 applicants I was chosen."
From there, she would go on to train under the tutelage of the Stan Murray.
"It was early days and I worked initially with Faye Barber who was the host of Children's World," Ms Mcculla added.
"She then left to head north and I stepped in to the Tinies Time role, which was a new program that she had been involved in. That went on until the Micky Mouse show replaced up.
"We used to video tape all five days on the one day. We were getting children from local towns to come and be on the show and we sang, played musical instruments and played games on air. I think it was a pre-cursor to Romper Room."
While hosting a TV show might be enough to get today's presenters through the day, back in the day, that was only a small sliver of what the job entailed.
"It was interesting because at that time, I was shipped around to help out in doing ads," Ms Mcculla added.
"For example, I did an ad on the Orange Railway Station which I believe was the first ad done by Sanitarium Health Foods. It was for a Weet-Bix competition.
"It was on the railway station because the steam train was coming in. Just as the steam train was arriving, I was announcing this Weet-Bix card competition winner."
She host would eventually leave for a traineeship with the ABC in Sydney, but Orange and the television station always held a special place in her heart.
"To imagine there were kids out there listening to the program, to talk directly to them was the aim," Ms Mcculla said.
"It was lovely working with the crew at Channel 8 in Orange. We were doing live television, I got to model beautiful clothing on certain shows that I had to do ads for, so it was a very fun atmosphere, it was an exciting time."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.