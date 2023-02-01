A free program designed to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander teenagers the opportunity to participate in a combination of rich cricket and cultural experiences will be held in Orange next week.
The Cricket NSW Foundation will hold their inaugural Indigenous Pathway Program, for youngsters aged 12 to 18, at Wade Park in Orange on February 9, the day before the NSW women's team - the Breakers - play the ACT at the same venue.
Indigenous NSW Breakers stars Hannah Darlington and Anika Learoyd will be on hand to coach and offer mentorship.
The pair will be joined by highly respected Indigenous cricketer, Andrew Gordon, who represented NSW in the Imparja Cup for more than a decade, and former NSW Breaker and current head coach of the NSW Women's Indigenous Team, Kerry Marshall.
The Cricket NSW Foundation enriches communities and improves lives through cricket.
With this program the Foundation is dedicated to enabling access to cricket and providing opportunities to the game for children and teenagers from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
The Indigenous Pathway Program in Orange is the first of three similar programs funded by the Cricket NSW Foundation that will be held at various venues over coming months, and caters for everyone, from teenagers who have never played before, to high performance cricketers and everyone in between.
Wiradjuri man Ricky Ah-See, a member of the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council, will open the day at Wade Park with a Welcome to Country prior to coaching and mentoring opportunities and a Q and A with Darlington, Learoyd and Gordon about their personal stories and what cricket means to them.
Participants will also receive lunch before returning to the field for more fun cricket activities, including an introduction to noongar wan a, a ball hitting game played by First Nations peoples in the southwest region of WA.
Both Learoyd and Darlington said they were excited to be involved in such a progressive program.
"I am so grateful that cricket gifts me opportunities to connect and engage with young indigenous teens. Programs like this allows us to connect and share our culture and our sport and show that cricket is a sport for all," Learoyd said.
Hannah Darlington said: "The impact a program like this can have on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth allows them to see other people like them to all come together and play a sport they love. These opportunities are less about the cricket, but more about creating cultural relationships and anything more than that is an added bonus!"
Cricket NSW CEO, Lee Germon, who will also be present at Wade Park said the work the CNSW Foundation was doing in the area was significant.
"At Cricket NSW our purpose is to inspire everyone to play and love cricket," Germon said.
"Cricket provides opportunities for communities to come together and creates belonging in very special ways.
"The CNSW Foundation provides increased access to our sport and the Pathways Program for young Indigenous and Torres Strait Islanders is a great way for this to occur for very important members of our cricket family and wider community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.