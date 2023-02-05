Growing up in the tiny town of Trundle, a second fresh face recently joined the schoolyard at Molong's St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.
Moving back to the region only recently to be closer to family, 24-year-old Sabrina Curr is the new teacher for Year 2 Joey's kids - already making waves in the tiny school community.
"Miss Curr is really nice and kind, I know that she lived in Queensland, too," seven year old Mitchell Redfern said.
"She's a good teacher and I like that she has a points thing with a mini gumball machine, they're not real gumballs, they're like rewards stickers.
"If we fill the machine up with doing good things then we get some free time and I think that's fun and cool."
At Trundle Central School to the end of primary school, Miss Curr then moved to Sydney to attend boarding school for her high schooling years.
She then relocated to far north Queensland in her gap year and worked mostly as a governess - teaching children independently - while also picking up short stints at various public schools.
Miss Curr eventually moved to Armidale to graduate with a Bachelor of K-12 Education from University of New England.
It was here where her love for teaching was reaffirmed.
"Outside of family members, I would have to say my two previous practicum teachers inspired me the most, Amanda and Ellie," Miss Curr said.
"They both shared a wealth of knowledge with me and supported my teaching journey enormously.
"They have given me the confidence to be the teacher I am today."
Described by past colleagues as an educator who is enthusiastic and passionate, it's arguably in her blood as well though.
A former-teacher, it was Miss Curr's mother who initially sparked the new Joey's teacher's love for teaching.
"I think [that love] stemmed from my mum [and] I remember every afternoon I would play pretend teachers by myself as my older brothers were not very cooperative students," Miss Curr said.
"Some of my best memories were from my own primary school days as well, when I could help the teacher and do 'teacher jobs'."
No longer in an imaginary or dream role, Miss Curr now gets to 'play teacher' in real life, every day.
Her goals are to now motivate students through engaging content that will interest and inspire them - just like her own teachers did for her.
This is also why the choice to accept work with Joeys wasn't a hard pick at all.
"After my interview it was easy to see how welcoming and supportive the staff were," she said.
"I believe this kind of environment is super important as an early career teacher and I want to continue to learn and grow as a primary school teacher."
Some of Miss Curr's biggest hopes for her first official cohort is that they feel welcome and safe.
She also wants to help the Year 2 crew achieve "the very best they can" in their learning on a day-to-day basis.
With the introduction of both Miss Curr and the school's second addition to lead Year 5/6, Olivia Kerwick, Joey's principal Matthew French says the duo's presence has already got the community excited.
"Olivia and Sabrina are young teachers who bring a wonderful enthusiasm to our school, in and out of the classroom," Mr French said.
"They have fresh new ideas which they are bringing to their students and the children in Year 2 and Year 5/6 are loving having bright young teachers for the 2023 school year."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
