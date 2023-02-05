Central Western Daily
Teacher profile | New teacher Sabrina Curr starts at St Joseph's Primary School in Molong

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated February 5 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:00pm
Former-Trundle kid to grace St Joseph's Primary School in Molong, 24-year-old Sabrina Curr isn't just 'playing teacher' anymore. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Growing up in the tiny town of Trundle, a second fresh face recently joined the schoolyard at Molong's St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.

Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

