Kurt Toole, 32, remains in jail after his court case was adjourned with more material entered at Sydney Downing Centre Court

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 31 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 7:00pm
Toole's 'big ticket' case endures another delay after the Crown enters more material

Guilty of supplying drugs and awaiting judgment in a prison cell is the position Kurt Toole has found himself in, after his case encountered yet another delay.

