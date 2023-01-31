Although there were only four matches to choose from, it was hardly slim pickings for this week's top performers.
Not only did we have a lower grade T20 which went down to the wire, we also had a full slate of second grade games in the Orange and District Cricket Association competitions.
Third grade and Centenary Cup will resume as normal next week, but in the meantime, let's see who ruled the roost on January 28.
The big-hitting lefty is back in the runs and it couldn't have come at a better time.
The Warriors are battling for a spot in the semi-finals this season and they came up against a powerhouse CYMS side sitting pretty at the top of the table.
But a 58 not out from the wicket-keeper proved more than enough as City chased down the target of 127 in the 26th over.
Completing our Langer-Hayden open duo is another City slasher. Pethybridge had his fair share of chances during the T20 final, but made the most of the dropped catches to put the Warriors in a winning position.
His run-a-ball 30 capped off what has been a purple patch for the left-hander.
The one-man wrecking ball strikes again.
We have absolutely no evidence to confirm this, but if we told you Harvey had scored the highest percentage of his side's runs this season, would you argue? I didn't think so.
The all-rounder blasted 84 not out to chase down Centrals' 115...a total aided by Harvey's 4-11 off eight overs. Not a bad day at the office.
Although it came in a losing effort, Wykes' staunch defiance with the bat was worth taking note of.
In what was a dismal day for the ladder-leaders, Wykes was one of the few CYMS bats to put up a fight and finished with 33 from 82 balls as a result. Coming in at 2-21, the vice-captain went through many a batting partner before he would eventually fall as the tenth wicket.
First, he helped skittle the green and gold line-up to finish with figures of 4-26, before backing it up with the bat to the tune of 35 from 32 balls.
Should City find themselves in this year's finals, they will be hard to beat, especially if Manning continues this fine stretch of form.
In what was a dour day for the Students, it was a teacher who shone bright.
Kinross were skittled for 94 against Gladstone and 45 of those came from Prowse's stick. Throw in two scalps with the ball and in terms of individual performances, Prowse can hold his head high.
The man with the golden touch.
Van Der Westhuis brought his team back from the brink of defeat during the T20 grand final, smashing 35 not out off just 24 balls. In terms of clutch performances, they don't come much better than this.
City's final selection in this week's side, Cheney was part of the second grade side which stamped its authority on Saturday.
He claimed three big scalps while conceding just 21 runs from his eight overs in the bonus-point victory. Not too bad at all.
Another grand final winner earned his spot with bat and ball.
Firstly, Harry proved hard to get away during his four overs of off-spin, before providing some much-needed support during his side's successful run chase, scoring 15 runs of his own.
While it wasn't a good to be a green and gold second-grader, Novak did have something to write home about.
Attempting to defend what proved too low a total, the leg-spinner bagged all three of his side's wickets in what ultimately proved a futile defence.
The last player on our list was arguably the most valuable.
When Biddle came on to bowl in the grand final, City were in control. But when the youngster bagged the big wicket and fellow team of the week selection, Chris Pethybridge, everything changed.
He would finish with 3-5 off four overs...a match-winning effort if we've ever heard it.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
