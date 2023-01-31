Central Western Daily
Luke Van Der Westhuis hits the winning runs as CYMS win ODCA lower grade T20 grand final

By Riley Krause
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
Back; Joel Blashki, Harry Harry, Will Davis, Steve Blackwood, Tom Wright, George Eleftheriou, Matthew Culverson, Riley Krause, Angus Gorman, Ben McNiven, Shaun Templar, Jackson Rodwell, Luke Van Der Westhuis, Steve Wotton - Front; Mitch Boland-Nash, Charlie Miller, Cory Griffiths, Cooper Biddle, Travis Wright, Sam Garvin, Tom French and Isaac Rodd all contributed to CYMS T20 grand-final winning season. Picture supplied.

When Luke Van Der Westhuis strolled to the crease with CYMS 6-39, it appeared as though Orange City already had one hand firmly on the inaugural lower grade T20 title.

