When Luke Van Der Westhuis strolled to the crease with CYMS 6-39, it appeared as though Orange City already had one hand firmly on the inaugural lower grade T20 title.
But what ensued in the following overs was nothing short of a power-hitting masterclass; lofted drives over the bowler's head, cut shots to pierce the field and the odd stroke of luck all contributed to a match-winning 35 not out from 24 balls.
"I just wanted to go out there and hit as many runs as possible, which didn't really work out so well, so then I just tried to play my normal shots and got the runs," he said of his knock.
"I did look at the field to try and find gaps, but also some of the shots I was just looking to hit over the field."
Having won the toss and elected to bat, the Warriors got off to a shaky start, losing two early wickets for just 15 runs.
But a few dropped catches by the green and golds and the steady heads of Chris Pethybridge and captain Campbell Warburton saw City take back the upper hand. It was the introduction of Cooper Biddle into the attack which once again swung the game back in CYMS' favour.
The youngster finished with a match best 3-5 off his four overs to help restrict City to 8-92 from its 20 overs.
Needing less than five runs an over to win, Van Der Westhuis was feeling confident...at least for a little while.
"I thought it was going to be pretty easy for us to chase down the runs before I even came in," he said.
"But when I saw us drop wickets quickly, I knew that I had to step up and do what I had to do."
The City attack featuring Hadden Bennett (1-13), Isaac Clarke (2-19), Ben Postma (1-12) and Toby Jackson (3-15) had CYMS in all sorts of strife, before Van Der Westhuis and Harry Harry (15 off 24) put on a 23-run partnership to leave the green and golds needing to go at a run-a-ball with five overs to go.
The game did not lack any drama, with Van Der Westhuis dropped on the boundary mid-way through the run chase.
"My feet were stuck in the ground and I was just watching the ball fall down. When I saw him drop it, I just ran," he said.
CYMS would eventually find itself eight wickets down with two runs to win off the final over.
With Van Der Westhuis on strike, City brought the field in.
"I knew that we needed two to win and saw that they brought the field up, so I just wanted to hit the ball as hard as I could," he said.
"When I saw it go over (Orange City captain Campbell Warburton) and then the boundary, it was such a good feeling, just unbelievable. I've never hit the winning runs in a game before. I was smiling from ear to ear."
The two-wicket win with five balls to spare capped off a dominant T20 season for the green and golds, who lost just one of their matches.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
